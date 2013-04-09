RTW Debuts the TMR7 for Radio Broadcasting at NAB 2013

New Four-Channel Metering Solution Offers Parallel Monitoring of On-Air Signals and Other Sources

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 8, 2013 — RTW,a leading vendor of visual audio meters for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is proud to announce that its new TMR7 TouchMonitor is making its U.S. debutat the2013 NAB Show(Booth C1844) and will begin shipping following the show. Specifically designed for radio broadcasting, the four-channel desktop unit features two AES3 digital (XLR) inputs that integrate all metering options required in radio broadcasting.

The latest introduction to RTW’s TouchMonitor series of cutting-edge metering and monitoring solutions, the TMR7 is based on the TM7 TouchMonitor, featuring a similar flexible, modular configuration. As with the TM7, the TMR7 also includes a seven-inch touch screen and is available as a desktop unit, fitted or as an OEM unit with 16 audio inputs. The versatile TM7 supports all professional audio metering applications.

“The TMR7 TouchMonitor is specifically targeted at users in radio broadcasting environments,” says Michael Kahsnitz, director of engineering at RTW. “It integrates all features required in radio production, two stereo inputs and extensive local configurability in an attractively priced package.”

Separate true peak and PPM instruments, as well as a vectorscope and correlator for evaluating stereo signals, are available on each TMR7 input channel. Licensing options include an extensive loudness-meter implementation (EBU R128, ITU BS.1770-3/1771, ATSC A/85, ARIB) with graphical and numerical single-channel and summing views, as well as loudness range (LRA), MagicLRA and SPL metering. Licenses are also available for an optional real-time analyzer (RTA) and the Premium PPM package with moving-coil instruments.

The intuitive operating concept of the TouchMonitor range offers maximum flexibility. Users can move freely the scalable instruments to any position on the graphical surface, allowing them to personalize the entire screen area. Views, scaling and metering standards are separately definable for each signal source. In addition, the convenient on-screen help function makes setting up the unit simple.

The four audio inputs provided by the two AES3 ports are configurable for mono, stereo or multichannel sources, providing separate instruments for each source. Plus, the GPIO interface for overall control, the Ethernet port and the VGA output for external display units offer further functionality.

RTW will also display its latest 3G version of the popular, compact TM3 meter, the TM3-3G. This unit has 16 audio channels of 3G-SDI and, as with every other TM unit, conforms to the latest loudness specifications. With its budget-friendly base price, 4.3-inch touch screen and stylish exterior allowing for horizontal and vertical placement, the TM3 is a highly appealing, compact alternative ideal for editorial offices, edit suites and small control rooms.

ABOUT RTW

For more than 45 years, Cologne-based RTW has accompanied the steady technological progress in the professional audio industry with innovative instruments and technologies for visual audio monitoring in broadcast, production, post production and quality control. Its state-of-the-art audio and loudness metering systems have an excellent reputation throughout the world. With groundbreaking products such as the Surround Sound Analyzer, the company has been a key vendor of professional broadcast and audio metering equipment for decades.

RTW’s ranges of products currently include the SurroundControl series for monitoring, controlling and routing stereo, multichannel and surround audio and the TouchMonitor range, which truly marks a paradigm shift in visual audio monitoring and loudness metering. Combining maximum flexibility and modularity with an intuitive touch-enabled surface and multichannel signal analysis, the TM7 and TM9 units are the essence of many years of experience. The attractively priced TouchMonitor TM3 entry-level system opens new markets, targeting applications such as journalist cubicles, edit suites and small control rooms.

As part of its expansion into the U.S. market, in 2013 RTW established RTW International Corp. in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The new office is the first U.S. location launched by RTW, showing the company’s dedication to supporting its customers and dealer networks in the U.S. The new U.S. office will house all customer service, repair and final product assembly activities for U.S.-based RTW customers.

For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.de, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130. For more information on RTW International Corp., visit www.rtw.com or call 877-938-7221.