Volicon Enhances Observer Loudness Module With New Multitrack and 5.1 Downmix Monitoring Capabilities

LAS VEGAS -- April 8, 2013 -- Volicon today announced that, at the 2013 NAB Show, the company will showcase enhancements to the Observer(R) digital video monitoring and logging solution that enable broadcasters worldwide to meet the latest requirements and challenges in loudness monitoring. The Observer loudness module's new Program Loudness Report (PLR) not only measures all audio tracks associated with a program, but also provides a clear illustration of any loudness violations against fixed, dialnorm, or long-term references. Measurement of 5.1, 5.1 downmix, and 2.0 signal loudness helps users to ensure consistent and "legal" loudness levels for all their viewers.

"As commercial and program loudness regulations are introduced and refined, broadcasters, networks, and video service providers around the world rely on the Observer system for its real-time loudness monitoring capabilities and its fast, simple tools for demonstrating compliance," said Andrew Sachs, vice president of product management at Volicon. "Now, as growing attention is paid to the stereo downmix of the 5.1 channel HD program track, the Observer's loudness module makes it easy for broadcasters to confirm that loudness levels will remain within acceptable parameters no matter how customers watch and listen to programming."

The Volicon Observer product line is engineered to record aired A/V content (full frame rate) 24 hours a day, along with metadata and continuous measurement of the M (400ms), S (3s), and up to 14 customer duration integrated measurements. Addressing the needs of broadcasters everywhere, the Observer loudness module enables users to measure AC3 dialnorm levels and ensure compliance with ITU BS.1770-1 and ITU BS.1770-2, ATSC A/85 RP 2011, the CALM Act (FCC Report 11-182A1), EBU R128 (Tech 3341/2/3/4), and ARIB TR-B32.

The combination of a compliance logger with loudness measurement enables Observer systems to serve as powerful tools for quickly identifying and resolving issues, preventing chronic issues, and, especially with MPEG TS content export and measurement burn-in into the A/V content, providing an unambiguous affidavit of compliance to partners or regulators. Integration with hundreds of automation/ad system as-run log formats facilitates automated program loudness reporting for network certification.

Information about Volicon and the company's Observer digital video monitoring and logging products is available at www.volicon.com. Web demonstrations of the Observer systems' loudness monitoring tools and capabilities are available upon request.

# # #

About Volicon

Volicon provides the broadcast and cable industries with the most efficient, reliable, and cost-effective automated multichannel video content logging and monitoring system for compliance, media analysis, content repurposing, and quality of service. Its Observer(R) real-time digital video monitoring and logging solutions are based on Volicon's patented Virtual Media Network (VMN). VMN is comprised of a multichannel video streaming engine, interactive search, content analytics, and service monitoring and alarming capabilities. Volicon products and services meet the demanding requirements of broadcasters, cable and IPTV service providers, and enterprise and government organizations looking to improve broadcast product quality, enhance video management, and lower costs. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.