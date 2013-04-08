Riedel Expands AVB-Enabled Solutions With New Connect AVB Interfaces for Real-Time Ethernet Intercom Applications

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- April 8, 2013 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that it has extended its line of AVB-capable products with the release of the Connect AVB (Audio Video Bridging) interfaces Connect A8 and Connect C8, which enable the reliable real-time transport of analog or AES3/EBU digital audio over AVB-capable local area networks (LANs) with guaranteed quality of service.

"Until now, issues with latency, reliability, and missing synchronization have prevented the connection of intercom panels over LAN environments in broadcast facilities, studios, and OB units," said Thomas Riedel, CEO, Riedel Communications. "Solutions in our AVB-enabled product line negate these challenges, offering a real-time communication solution that meets the quality demands of professional intercom users."

Intercom applications for Riedel's AVB-capable products include matrix-to-control panel connections via LAN, audio distribution via LAN, matrix-to-matrix trunking connections via LAN, and distribution of digital party lines via LAN. The Connect AVB converts signals between AES and AVB standards, supporting the transport of audio signals from equipment such as the Riedel Performer and Artist digital intercom systems on existing network infrastructures.

The Connect AVB modules can be used alone as a throw-down module or with a Riedel Smart Rack system. Built into a compact 9.5-inch, 1-RU housing, the new Connect AVB C8 offers eight AES connections on BNC. The device supports both bidirectional AES for intercom panels and unidirectional transport for broadcast AES. Riedel's new Connect AVB A8 provides eight analog inputs and outputs on RJ45 connectors.

Riedel is member of the AVnu Alliance and designs its AVB-capable products according to the guidelines of interoperability certification by the AVnu Alliance.

Riedel will demonstrate the Connect AVB suite in action at the 2013 NAB Show, booth C4937.

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About AVB

Audio Video Bridging (AVB), also known as Ethernet AVB, is the common name for the set of technical standards developed by the IEEE 802.1 Audio Video Bridging Task Group. Ethernet AVB adds latency guarantees and bandwidth reservation for media streams to the existing Ethernet protocols. Ethernet AVB requires AVB-compatible Ethernet hardware (switches and NICs) but remains backward compatible with existing Ethernet standards. This means that only the sections of a network that are supposed to send or receive AVB streams need to be updated to AVB-compatible hardware. Unlike IEEE 1588 PTP-based standards, AVB includes a stream reservation protocol, allowing one to use the same network infrastructure for IP services (e.g. fileserver access, corporate network) and communications without risking delays or a loss of audio.

AVB Standards

Ethernet AVB is built upon a basis of three major standards:

- 802.1Qav specifies queuing and forwarding rules that shape the traffic to avoid bottlenecks at any bridge or end station.

- 802.1Qat: defines the stream reservation protocol that sets up the path allowing a stream to go across the AVB cloud.

- 802.1AS allows microsecond-accurate time synchronization across all AVB nodes.

Media is packetized following the IEEE P1733 and IEEE P1722 standards.

About AVnu Alliance

The IEEE 802.1 Audio Video Bridging standards are promoted by AVnu Alliance, which is formed and supported by major brands including Analog Devices, Avid, Barco, Biamp Systems, Bosch, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, ClearOne, Extreme Networks, Focusrite, Harman International, Intel Corporation, Lab X Technologies, LOUD Technologies, Marvell, Meyer Sound Laboratories, Peavey, PreSonus, Renesas Electronics, Riedel Communications, Sennheiser, Shure, TC Group, Texas Instruments, UMAN, Vitesse Semiconductor, Xilinx, XMOS, Yamaha, and others. For more information please visit www.avnu.org.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/AVB.zip