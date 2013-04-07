Front Porch Digital to Integrate Sony's Latest Optical Disc Archive Technology Into DIVArchive

Collaboration Gives Front Porch Digital Customers Another Storage Option While Expanding Storage Capacity and Performance for Sony Customers

LOUISVILLE, Colo. -- April 7, 2013 -- Front Porch Digital, the global leader in cloud-based content storage management (CSM) solutions, today announced that it will integrate Sony's new Optical Disc Archive products into its DIVArchive(R) advanced CSM system as an alternate means of storage for both DIVArchive and LYNX(SM) cloud-based disaster recovery and media asset storage service. Optical Disc Archive stores data in a compact cartridge with 12 optical discs for high-capacity file-based archiving. Sony will introduce new Optical Disc Archive products later this year.

"This integration is a good fit because Optical Disc Archive already offers the durability, reliability, and longevity our customers require," said Mike Knaisch, president and CEO of Front Porch Digital. "By supporting the new Optical Disc Archive products, we give our DIVArchive and LYNX customers another way to store content using the latest technology from a global leader."

While Front Porch Digital customers will benefit from having an alternate storage technology, the integration benefits Sony's Optical Disc Archive customers by giving them the ability to store their important data safely, with scalable storage capacity and performance from DIVArchive and LYNX. Support from DIVArchive, which can integrate with multiple media libraries, will play an important role for a wide range of Sony's broadcast customers in expanding storage space beyond Optical Disc Archive, migrating content from tape to Optical Disc Archive, and recovering from disaster.

Front Porch Digital specializes in video archive, migration, and online video publishing, supplying solutions that are at the heart of file-based workflows within the world's best known media brands. Now, with the introduction of the LYNX platform, these solutions are moving to the cloud, enabling greater access, better availability, lower costs, and the highest possible security. In addition, DIVAnet(R) supports any number of fully independent DIVArchive CSM systems connected across any type of wide area network (WAN) to form a globally distributed content storage repository.

At the 2013 NAB Show, both Front Porch Digital and Sony will demonstrate the Optical Disc Archive/DIVArchive integration in their respective booths -- SU3602 and SU3605 for Front Porch Digital and C11001 for Sony. More information about Front Porch Digital products is available at fpdigital.com.

# # #

About Front Porch Digital

Front Porch Digital is the global leader in solutions for migrating, managing, and monetizing media content. Operating on site and in the cloud, the company's purpose-built software employs the latest technologies to deliver truly flexible and scalable media workflows. Solutions delivered by Front Porch Digital appropriately manage large and complex media files and workflows while ensuring optimal performance and utmost security. More information is available at fpdigital.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/FrontPorch/DIVArchive_CMYK.zip