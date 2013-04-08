Visual Unity Bring Video On Demand To Turkish Viewers

Leading multimedia solutions provider Visual Unity has helped Turkish company Calinos Entertainment to deliver a complete Video on Demand service.

Based in Istanbul, Calinos Entertainment was established in 1997 as a content distribution company supplying television and film programmes to service providers and channels. With Visual Unity’s expertise, the company has now expanded its operations to deliver a Video on Demand service directly to their subscribers on any screen or connected device.

Visual Unity provided Calinos Entertainment with the technology needed to deliver its new service. The technical infrastructure is based on Visual Unity’s award-winning vuMediaTM Over the Top (OTT) content solution that allows broadcasters to manage, monetize and monitor delivery of content to multiscreens.

Tomas Petru, CEO of Visual Unity, says: ““Visual Unity won this contract on the basis of our proven expertise in multiscreen integration. With over 20 years’ experience in architecting, building and technically supporting linear broadcast to multiscreen solutions we demonstrated to Calinos Entertainment our ability to successfully deliver VoD solutions similar to customers such as voyo.cz, cinema.cz and TopFun.”

Visual Unity’s vuMedia™ platform supports comprehensive VoD services and integrates with billing and CRM processes. For this project, Visual Unity provided a content management system with GUI and API access, DMR protection, software to play back and control video content on the web, analytics, delivery and support for mobile devices.

In addition, Visual Unity also helped the broadcaster to build a feature-rich VoD portal that contains thousands of films, dramas and popular television programmes. This Cloud-based service allows Calinos Entertainment to publish its content online, thus alleviating the need to build an expensive, in-house and resource-intensive media library.

“Monetization is not just about selling your content – it is about building business awareness and a communication strategy around your brand,” adds Gabriel Dusil, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Strategy at Visual Unity. “We are confident that by using our proven vuMedia™ technology Calinos Entertainment can now deliver a cutting-edge viewing experience to its audiences on any screen or connected device.”

-ends-

About Visual Unity

Visual Unity is a global provider of video and digital media solutions, enabling our clients to deliver premium quality video content. Our clients can measure, analyze and optimize their libraries over time and achieve optimal business success. Our platform capabilities inspire our clients to deploy their assets across multiple devices, screens, and media formats. Visual Unity helps clients manage, deliver and monetize their digital content.



Visual Unity is a Multiscreen Solution Provider, bridging the gap between linear broadcast, IT and IPTV to help clients reach and engage audiences on any screen. Since 1991, the team has been designing and delivering turnkey broadcast and complex multiscreen solutions worldwide – from HD outside Broadcast (OB) vehicles and major playout facilities to live internet streaming and Video on Demand services. Visual Unity’s award-winning vuMediaTM platform helps broadcasters and content owners control how their brand and assets are managed and monetized in the multiscreen environment. vuMediaTM is a highly scalable and a modular architecture, delivering a cutting-edge live viewing experience on the web or any mobile or connected device – all of which can be deployed into existing workflows and business processes.

Visual Unity is based in Prague, London, Cologne, Moscow, Bratislava, Belgrade, Nairobi and Dubai. For further information, please visit www.visualunity.com

Visual Unity: Na hrebenech II 1718/8, Prague 4, 147 00, Czech Republic

T: +420 271 742 111 F: +420 271 742 112 E: info@visualunity.com