The Tiffen Company's New Steadicam Curve Helps GoPro®, the World's Most Versatile Camera, Capture World's Best Video

Brand new Steadicam Curve camera stabilization system designed for fast-paced action/adventure shoots makes its debut at the NAB 2013 event

Las Vegas, NV – April 8, 2013 –The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture and broadcast markets, is demonstrating to the public for the first time the brand new Steadicam Curve for GoPro® HERO at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show, held in Las Vegas from April 8-11 (Booth C8818). Representing decades of Steadicam R&D ingenuity, the new Steadicam Curve for GoPro HERO is a stealth camera stabilizing system engineered for the rigors of extreme sports and events. Compact enough to fit in your back pocket, the new Steadicam Curve weighs a mere 1/2 lb. with an ergonomic design for one-handed, smooth video capture, ideal for GoPro users on the move. “Steadicam is synonymous with action, so engineering a system that keeps pace with the intensity of GoPro users was a natural step in the progression of the Steadicam product line,” says Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “GoPro shooters have given the world some of the most amazing footage. We look forward with even greater anticipation to watching those jaw-dropping moments with that extra bit of cinematic flare thanks to the new Steadicam Curve.”

Steadicam Curve Product Features & Benefits

Lightweight, durable aluminum frame

Standard GoPro quick release mount

Fine tune adjustment knob for precise balance

Collapsible handle for compact storage and portability or for use as a GoPro hand grip

Built-in mount works with GoPro HERO, GoPro HERO2 and GoPro HERO3 (LCD BacPac™ required)

Weight – 1/2 lb.

Height - 6 3/8”

Steadicam Curve availability and pricing will be announced soon.

Request a Product Review Kit or Private Press Briefing at NAB 2013

Members of the media can contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com to request a product review kit, or if attending the NAB 2013 exhibition, set up a press appointment for a private product briefing.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Genustech® camera accessories, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

(e) janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6595

(skype) janicedolan

####