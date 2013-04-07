Listec Unveils PromPTZ at NAB 2013

The Tiffen Company talks to attendees about its innovative new prompter concept

Las Vegas, NV – April 7, 2013 –The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture and broadcast markets, heads to NAB 2013 with its new prompter concept, PromPTZ. One of the first of its kind, attendees to the NAB show can visit the Tiffen Booth C8818 for details on the radical new development, ideal for networks and operations needing prompters for remote one-person studios. Tiffen President and CEO Steve Tiffen said of the new concept, “Listec Teleprompters’ versatility meets the needs of every type of prompting situation – from our Steadiprompt solution to the Promptware family that supports smartphones, tablets, ENG, to the new Entrée and now the PromPTZ.”

The flexibility of PromPTZ offers professional prompting capabilities in a compact setup for remote personnel; for example, at-home journalists or small facilities operating in remote locations, such as houses of worship. Thanks to its blended design, the Listec PromPTZ facilitates tremendous dialog and camera support for radio stations talk programs that also broadcast on air.

The new Listec PromPTZ will work with wall- or tripod-mounted PTZ cameras.

Listec PromPTZ Feature Highlights Include:

Versatile Mounting Options; Fixed wall mount and portable 100mm Ballhead solutions for nearly any PTZ camera or configuration.

70/30 Trapezoidal Mirror for clear viewing from 15 feet or more

Compact design folds back when not in use

Provides Remote Talent Teleprompting capabilities in ways never before available

Light and portable - weighs less than 25 pounds

About Listec

The name Listec has been associated with the Broadcast Industry since 1967. Listec is defined by its uncompromising standards and over the years has gained a reputation for innovation, the reliability of its product and ongoing commitment to its customers.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Genustech® camera accessories, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

