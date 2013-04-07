Lowel Light Gives Image Makers More Creative Options With Brand New SlimLight Kits

Las Vegas, NV – April 7, 2013 –The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacture of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture, and broadcast markets, is now shipping the brand newLowel®SlimLight™ RifaBlender and Lowel SlimLight Rifa Pro Kits. Combining the popular Rifa eX 44 with the Lowel Blender LED (SlimLight Rifa Blender) and the 200W Pro-light (Lowel SlimLight Rifa Pro), Lowel has created one of the industry's most portable and powerful lighting kits. “The new SlimLight Rifa Blender and SlimLight Rifa Pro Kits are perfect for today's large-sensor DSLRs and compact digital cinema cameras in situations where you are running into the city to do a quick interview, doing doc work, or shooting a video podcast for a client,” says Jem Schofield, producer and educator, theC4.“All are extremely portable, extremely flexible, and provide a complete solution for small shoots.”

"The demands on image makers are immense, and Lowel Light is committed to providing them the outstanding lighting technology to realize their projects at the highest quality and with greatest convenience. The SlimLight Kits let you do more with less, without any compromise," comments Steve Tiffen, president and CEO, The Tiffen Company.

Attendees to the NAB 2013 Exhibition can visit the Tiffen booth (8818) to see first-hand the new Lowel SlimLight Kits.

About the SlimLight Kits Lighting Capabilities

For fast setups and beautiful light quality, nothing surpasses the Lowel Rifa. Its smooth, soft light and fast 60-second setup makes beautiful results easy to achieve. The Lowel Blender’s tungsten & daylight LED's blend quickly and easily to match the mixed light sources of your real world location, or create a contrasting color mix to make your subject stand out. With the efficiency of the LED Blender, a SlimLight three-light kit draws only 232 watts.

The compact, focusable Lowel Pro-light gives an exquisite, even light with Fresnel-like shadow quality, evenly dispersed flood, and a uniform spot with significant barndoor cut. Its compact size makes it the perfect low-level key or accent light, fill light (with diffusion), or back-light for interviews and other small shooting areas.

Each kit contains a 200W Rifa eX 44 dedicated tungsten-halogen softlight, matched with either compact color mixing Lowel Blender LED(s), or focusable tungsten-halogen 200W Pro-light(s), plus Uni TO Stands, all in our popular Slim Litebag. For more information on SlimLight Kit specifications, please visit http://www.lowel.com/SlimLightKits.html.

The Lowel SlimLight Kits are available through Lowel dealers worldwide.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® Light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Genustech® camera accessories, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

