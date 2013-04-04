FOX Chooses Dalet Sports Factory For New Sports Network

Media Asset Management platform will drive workflows at FOX Sports 1

New York, NY (April 4, 2013) — Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading developer of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions, software and services for content producers, has announced that FOX has selected Dalet Sports Factory as the end-to-end production and Media Asset Management system for the company’s brand new, national, multisport cable network — FOX Sports 1 (FS1). The new channel will launch in mid-August with an impressive roster of live sports including college basketball and football, NASCAR, soccer and UFC. Dalet Sports Factory will provide the essential MAM underlayer that will manage the channel’s workflows and content—from ingest through production to on-air broadcast and archiving. Dalet Brio servers will be used for nearly a hundred channels of video ingest.

“We need the kind of robust and flexible MAM that Dalet Sports Factory provides to handle the scale and complexity of FS1,” says Andrea Berry, Senior Vice President, Media Services. “We’ll be producing huge volumes of content for this new channel and Dalet’s metadata management capability will be very important.”



“The Dalet MAM will play the role of orchestrator managing ingest and production on a large scale and breaking down the silos of production to create a more fluid and efficient workflow,” says Julien Decaix, General Manager, Dalet US and Latin America. “Production teams will benefit from built-in Dalet tools to help their creative endeavors and our metadata management capabilities will also make it easier for FS1 to create content for alternate platforms. Looking forward, the Dalet Sports Factory system can readily scale to meet additional workflows and channels, and our technology platform is easily adapted to future technologies.”

Dalet Sports Factory is an open system and provides seamless integrations with broadcast and IT systems, including industry-standard NLEs with exchanges of both media and metadata (including parent/child relationships of assets). Sports Factory is built on Dalet’s robust Media Asset Management platform, which provides lifecycle content and metadata management with comprehensive and customizable data schemes that will allow FS1 to catalogue multisport content with the most relevant and detailed data fields and to create data models that also facilitate multiplatform distribution. The integrated workflow engine seamlessly formats and distributes content for enhanced viewing on digital platforms. Dalet Sports Factory also includes essential tools for ingest, editing and distribution as well as many sports-specific tools such as logging and highlight creation.

About FOX Sports 1

As America’s top-rated network for sports for 16 straight years (1997-2012), FOX Sports boasts rights agreements with each of the nation’s highest-rated sports including Major League Baseball, National Football League, NASCAR Sprint Cup racing, Ultimate Fighting Championship, the Big Ten Football Championship Games, Pac-12 football, the AT&T Cotton Bowl Classic and the UEFA Champions League Final.



Set to debut on Saturday, Aug. 17, FOX Sports 1 is available in over 90 million homes, making this the biggest sports cable network launch in history, and one of the largest network launches ever. At the outset, FS1 boasts nearly 5,000 hours of live event, news and original programming annually.

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines in a single system a robust and proven Media Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities, a configurable workflow engine and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire news, sports and program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.

Dalet systems are used around the world by thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA and WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros. and SiriusXM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, the European Commission and the Parliament of South Australia). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP and Reuters: DALE.PA.

