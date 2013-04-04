Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Expands Presence at the 2013 NAB Show with Outside Booth

State-of-the-Art COFDM/VSAT Mobile Weather Lab Finds Parking Spot Outdoors

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 4, 2013 –Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast and Sports & Entertainment markets, expands its presence with two boothsat this year’s NAB show. Not only will NAB attendees have a chance to learn how they can integrate IMT products with other Vitec Videocom brand offerings at its comprehensive display on the show floor (Booth C6032), they can also visit a second IMT display — a fully equipped CODFM/VSAT Mobile Weather Lab located outside in between Central and South halls (Booth OE839).

At its indoor booth, IMT will showcase a range of state-of-the-art digital microwave video systems for portable and fixed-link applications. The company will introduce its brand-new Newscoder 4 Decoder, the latest generation of integrated receiver/decoder, which addresses BAS requirements and supports full MPEG-4 decoding in a single 1RU chassis. The company will also exhibit its Connect Live, which combines the ultimate in COFDM wireless camera, 3G/4G bonded and video-over-IP technology to produce the most versatile SD/HD live-news wireless camera system on the market today. Also on hand will be IMT’s modular GL Fixed Link System, which offers a flexible microwave fixed link that can range from duplex systems built in a single rack unit mainframe to the most sophisticated hot-standby diversity systems.

“IMT is excited to expand its presence at this year’s NAB show, as it allows us to showcase how our products integrate into several different applications, ranging from the more traditional camera setups to the fully functional COFDM/VSAT Mobile Weather Lab,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “IMT’s Weather Lab is a small platform, without a heavy mast or generator and a lot less maintenance, making it a much more user-friendly vehicle with some impressive technology and capabilities. We encourage all those attending NAB to visit our outdoor booth and see this extraordinary vehicle firsthand.”

Featured at its outdoor booth, IMT’s COFDM/VSAT Weather Lab is a state-of-the-art weather station on wheels. It comes complete with integrated dashboard-mounted cameras, microwave capability that allows it to “go live” from a location even while in motion, iPads for streaming videos, real-time National Weather Service radar and Internet, GPS navigation and Skype™ capabilities.

The Weather Lab, which employs a Ford Transit Connect chassis, is based on IMT’s Modular Mobile RF Platform (MMRP). It can be configured with two types of connectivity: wireless broadband Internet via a Nomadic modem and RF Central’s microLite HD, an MPEG-4-based full-HD digital COFDM ultra-miniature transmitter connected to an iNetVu KA-75 antenna platform. The vehicle also comes packed with IMT’s Nucomm Connect Live COFDM and bonded 3G/4G-LTE Live Video HD transmitter and its RF Central Direct VU handheld dual diversity COFDM HD receiver, making it one of the most technologically advanced weather vehicles on the road today. In addition, the interior features a custom equipment rack with articulating television mounts for ease of operation as well as a Pulsar weather station, a 2000W remote-controlled pure sine wave inverter, a Panasonic POVCAM full-HD camera head with portable recorder kit and wide-angle lens, dual Panorama monitors and Fostex Speakers, to name a few of the highlights.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found atwww.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the Broadcast & Video, Photographic and Military, Aerospace and Government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2012 revenue of £345.3 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three Divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography and video.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support to TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at:www.vitecgroup.com.