Bexel Adds Two More to Expanding Roster

Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, has brought on two new hires, Paul Kasparian and Lars Osterlind, as company growth continues, and its reach across the broadcast industry expands.

Kasparian joins Bexel as a key account manager, responsible for growing Bexel’s business with enterprise level customers, specifically television networks, major cable program providers and sports venues, all with an eye on developing new business within these vertical markets. Kasparian brings a wealth of valuable experience with him to Bexel after holding senior management roles in broadcast business development at Panasonic Solutions Company, and in digital video at JVC Professional Products Company, among other industry leaders.

Osterlind is a systems engineer in Bexel’s Engineered Systems & Solutions (ESS) division, with more than 30 years of industry experience in engineering and operations for live productions and events, as well as systems design engineering. ESS offers unique end-to-end solutions, including systems integration, fiber and infrastructure support. Prior to joining Bexel, Osterlind served as a broadcast systems engineer for the Harris Corporation.



“We are excited to have Paul and Lars on the Bexel team,” says Bexel President and General Manager Halid Hatic. “They are yet another example of the top-tier talent that makes Bexel the go-to services and solutions company for the broadcast industry. As Bexel expands, we are thoughtful in our approach to growing our team, and strategic in putting the most important people in place to serve our customers and their projects.”





About Bexel:





Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers – including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit http://www.bexel.com, and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Vitec Group:

For over 100 years, through every innovation in photography, film and digital image-making, Vitec businesses have developed a powerful portfolio of brand and products that have enabled some of the most amazing moments to be captured under some of the most challenging conditions. Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast photographic and military aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Vitec is based on strong, well-known premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production and film crews. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.