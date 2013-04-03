Actus Expands to North American Market

Actus appoints Asaf Salant to lead territory development efforts; brings affordable compliance monitoring solution to US and Canada



Tel-Aviv, Israel — April 3, 2013 —Actus Digital, a developer of web-based media monitoring, compliance recording, content repurposing and verification solutions for broadcasters, is expanding its presence in the North American region with the appointment of Asaf Salant to lead business development for the territory. “Actus is ideal for the North American market. It is incredibly easy to deploy. It’s highly reliable with a proven track record of performance in some of the largest broadcast sites around the world. Equally as important, Actus is also one of the most cost-effective monitoring and analysis solutions on the market. No other solution offers broadcasters and media/ad agencies both the affordable and outstanding performance,” says Asaf Salant, VP Sales, Actus Digital. “My goal is to establish relationships with North American system integrators, consultants and resellers, expanding the deployment of Actus technology through strong business partnerships. I look forward to meeting many of them at the upcoming NAB 2013 event.” In addition to his appointment to oversee North American territory, Salant is responsible for the continued building of the company’s extensive channel in Asia/Pacific.



Unlike proprietary monitoring and media management solutions, Actus offers a turnkey system that can be configured to meet the exact requirements of operation. Thanks to its flexible server administration module, customers can easily configure video quality, frame size, clip creation and more, maximizing the server performance and reliability at all times. “The ability to customize the server is a unique capability offered by Actus,” Salant adds. “With Actus, customers purchase only what they need and can optimize all aspects of the workflow, ensuring fast access and distribution of media.” The Actus user interface offers intuitive controls for fast content navigation and package creation. Media is presented in crisp thumbnail format for easy viewing, with simple-to-use edit controls conveniently displayed for quick assembly and redistribution of media. Salant concludes, “Actus is always competitive in the price area and our main objective is to always meet our customers’ needs by providing them high quality affordable solutions. We will do our best to fulfill the genuine need the customers see as a potential to invest in our system.”



Asaf Salant and Actus will be present at the 2013 NAB exhibition held in Las Vegas, NV from April 8 through 11 on booth SU9524. Click here to book a meeting.



About Actus Solutions

Known for its cost-effectiveness, scalability and reliability, the company’s flagship Actus View version 5 monitoring solution offers a number of modules that expand upon the base platform: Actus Clip Factory, Actus Adwatch, Ratings Analyzer, Transport Stream monitoring, and Mobile Link™.



Actus View

With Actus View, users can record and monitor any number of channels, from any input, including multiple subtitles and audio tracks.



New for version 5, Actus View records Transport Stream (TS), allowing broadcasters and operators to record the transport stream “as is” from any input (MPEG-2, MPEG-4) and in the same high resolution. The Actus View platform also supports ASI, DVB-T/T2 Analog and SDI.



Actus View monitors loudness in real time, providing broadcasters and media organizations loudness compliance reports for regulators and advertisers.



Actus Clip Factory – Repurpose Broadcast Media in Full HD Quality

Actus Clip Factory offers one of the most efficient workflows for repurposing broadcast content. Clip Factory supports all formats and resolutions, managing recording of media from any device or source. Users can edit media, transcode clips, and distribute the repackaged content to any destination.



Frame accurate, Clip Factory includes tools to splice, annotate, and accurately trim and repackage video clips. Users can easily take broadcast media and quickly create multiple clips, removing ads if needed, all while maintaining and adding metadata to clips. Users can distribute repackaged content to websites, mobile devices, YouTube or any other OTT service.



Actus Clip Factory also automates content production for new media platforms, thus making sure content will be available on the new platforms in seconds, automatically, with no human intervention.



Actus AdWatch – Automate New Advert Detection

AdWatch automatically detects adverts aired on all relevant TV and radio channels, providing simple-to-use media monitoring tools to verify that advertising content is broadcasted according to plan over local and remote affiliate channels.



AdWatch also detects new ads, even if they have not been previously fingerprinted. It detects unknown advertisements and presents them to the operator for approval. This eliminates the need to constantly monitor channels, saving time, resources and money.



With AdWatch, users can create visual proofing reports, have visibility on the actual advertising income and benchmark ad performance, including if their ads got more airtime than the competition. A flexible report generator is included, allowing users to create and file any report they may need.



Actus Rating Analyzer – At-a-Glance View of You Versus Competition

Actus Ratings Analyzer provides a clear graphical view of all ratings information including the competitions – alongside the broadcast media. Rating information is presented as a color graph synchronized with the actual media. Color bars distinguish channels while the multi-screen display provides a top down view of all ratings performance.



Actus MobileLink – Monitor Media From Mobile Devices

MobileLink is the new Actus Monitoring solution for mobile devices. Feature highlights include full and recorded media playback, rating analysis, and alert and monitoring using iPhone, Android and iPad or any other smartphone.



See Actus at NAB 2013

For more information or to book a private product demonstration at the upcoming NAB 2013 event (booth SU9524), please contact info@actusdigital.com.



About Actus Digital

Actus Digital (subsidiary of Taya Media Group, an international premier media content technologies company) provides solutions for video content logging, monitoring, repurposing, ads detection and video/audio quality check. Actus’ impressive customer list includes 100+ global media players such as BSkyB, Sky, Fox channels, Star, Chello Media, McCann, Sony, RTL, StarHub, Levira, MTG, Encopmass, AirTel, and Zee Networks.



In a nutshell, Actus provides high-end solutions at the most affordable prices. Actus solutions support the latest industry requirements including Teletext, Multiple Audio tracks and subtitles, EPG, Transport Stream, and more. Actus’ customer-driven products are web-based, user friendly and support an unlimited number of channel inputs, thereby facilitating greater functionality and cost savings.



For more information, please visit: www.actusdigital.com.



