From the Field to the Studio: Sound Devices Highlights Diverse Capabilities of Rack-Mounted PIX 260i at the 2013 NAB Show

File-Based Audio/Video Recorder Ideal For OB, In-Studio and Post-Production Environments

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 2, 2013 —Sound Devices, experts in portable audio and video products for field production, is taking its proven field technology into the studio with its PIX 260i Production Video Recorder at the 2013 NAB Show (Booth C2849). Based on Sound Devices’ PIX 240i Recorder, the rack-mounted PIX 260i is a file-based audio/video recorder that seamlessly replaces tape-based video decks in production and post-production environments. Currently shipping, PIX 260i also offers 32 tracks of audio record/playback as well as control functionality from browser-capable computers and tablets.

The PIX 260i brings the features and tools needed by production companies and broadcasters looking to migrate to file-based recording and playback environments. The PIX 260i records QuickTime files in either Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD video formats. Files recorded in these intra-frame codecs are ready for editing directly from the recorder in common editing environments, such as Avid, Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere, eliminating time-consuming transferring and transcoding. For color-critical applications, the PIX 260i supports Apple ProRes 4444 through its 12-bit, 4:4:4 3G-SDI I/O. Users can also play out files from the PIX 260i for real-time applications.

PIX 260i recorders can be controlled from browser-capable computers and tablets. When connected to a data network, transport controls and setup menu controls are available on the Sound Devices PIXNET, which offers IP-addressable control of one or multiple PIX 260i recorders. Users can group multiple units for simultaneous control. Data drives connected to PIX 260i are also accessible on Ethernet-based networks as read-only SMB shares, opening up endless possibilities for file sharing. Files can be copied from any PIX 260i located on a network, enabling access from across a room or the globe.

Up to four SATA drives can be connected to the PIX 260i simultaneously. For RAID-type redundancy and to eliminate the need for post-record copying when multiple copies are required, users can record to all four drives simultaneously.

Building on the company’s deep heritage in production sound, Sound Devices has infused the PIX 260i with 32-track record/playback capabilities. In addition to 16 channels of embedded SDI audio and eight channels of HDMI audio, the PIX 260i also accepts eight channels of line-level analog I/O and eight channels of AES digital audio. Using Dante, the PIX 260i can accept and transmit up to 32 channels of audio over Ethernet.

With its extensive control capabilities, the PIX 260i is a flexible video playback source. The PIX 260i can be controlled by both external RS-422 and via Ethernet through PIXNet.

The PIX 260i includes a built-in Ambient Clockit time-code generator/reader with genlock output for rock-steady, multi-camera and double-system sound applications. In addition to generating ultra-stable time code, time codes can be read from the SDI stream, the HDMI stream or from an external source.

Like the PIX 220i and PIX 240i, the PIX 260i includes a sophisticated scaler and frame-rate converter. Regardless of the incoming signal, the PIX recorders can record the signal after up-, down- or cross-conversion at the same or a different rate. Hardware-based 3:2 pull-down removal and anamorphic conversion is also available.

PIX 260i’s convenient half-rack, 2U chassis dimension allows it to be easily integrated into any existing environment. It is powered by 10-27 VDC through its four-pin XLR connector. Sound Devices’ PIX-RACK accessory includes one full 2U rack, which can hold two PIX 260is.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders, and digital video recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. The fourteen-year old company designs and manufactures from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.