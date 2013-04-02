Bittree Launches New Online Product Builders to Simplify Customer Experience

GLENDALE, Calif. -- April 2, 2013 -- Bittree, a manufacturer of high-quality audio and video patching systems, today unveiled a new set of product builders on its website that simplify the product specification process. With just a few mouse clicks, customers can create patching systems that are tailored to their project requirements.

"Bittree is well-known for having one of the most highly customizable product sets -- and indeed, our customers seek us out because we can provide the tailored patching solutions to meet their specific needs. With these new product builders, customers can instantly create the custom solutions they need simply by inputting a few parameters," said Glenn Garrard, CEO of Bittree. "The new product builders are one more example of how we are continually evolving our online presence to make working with Bittree as easy and efficient as possible."

Users can access the product builders directly from the Bittree home page by selecting products from video and audio patchbays. By clicking "Shop Now" in one of the product areas, users are taken to a page with all of the products in that series. Next, users can choose from a list of popular patchbays in the series, or they can select the "Build Your Patchbay" option, which allows them to select the options they need, including panel height, number of patch ports, and normalling method, as well as a range of other specifications. From there, the system builds the product based on the input specifications and also suggests accessories, such as patch cords, tools, and adapters that are suitable for that exact patchbay configuration.

Within its booth at the 2013 NAB Show, Bittree will feature a product builder kiosk that will enable users to test the new system directly from the show floor. Bittree's knowledgeable sales consultants will be available to assist attendees with the new website's various features.

The product builder and complete information about Bittree's full range of patchbays and data system panels is available online at www.bittree.com.

About Bittree

Bittree offers a complete line of patching products, including audio, video, data, and integrated patchbays, as well as a variety of patch cords, tools, and accessories. Tailored for use in the postproduction, pro A/V, systems integration, and radio and television broadcasting fields, Bittree's patching solutions are rigorously tested to ensure long-term functionality and dependability, especially for mission-critical operations and live events. To ensure consistency, performance, and adherence to rigid quality standards, all of the company's patching products are designed, manufactured, and tested in its state-of-the-art facility in Glendale, Calif. More information is available at www.bittree.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Bittree/Bittree_website_home_page.zip

Photo Caption: Bittree Home Page With Product Categories