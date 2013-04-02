SMPTE Virtual Classroom Offers Cisco CCNA Exploration Program, Including First CCNA4

CCNA1 Course in Progress Sold Out, Space in Subsequent Courses Going Fast

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- April 2, 2013 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today announced the addition of CCNA4: Accessing the Wide Area Network (WAN), to its current Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) Exploration courses through its Virtual Classroom service.

"The SMPTE Professional Development Academy offers global access to vital educational services through the SMPTE Virtual Classroom," said Robert Seidel, executive vice president at SMPTE and vice president of engineering and advanced technology at CBS Television Network. "Among these courses is the renowned Cisco CCNA Exploration program. I have enrolled a number of employees in SMPTE's CCNA courses, and the results have been impressive. During a recent remote broadcast at a major sporting event, one of my senior engineers suddenly turned to me and said, 'The SMPTE CCNA course was the best money you've ever spent on me!' I agree and encourage all industry executives and engineers who are responsible for television production, postproduction, or broadcast engineering functions to consider using this program."

The CCNA Exploration curriculum provides integrated and comprehensive coverage of networking topics -- from fundamentals such as addressing and subnet addressing, to advanced router applications and services -- while providing opportunities for hands-on simulation experience. The curriculum teaches internetworking based on the underlying technologies and covers concepts using a top-down, integrated approach, whether addressing network applications or the network protocols and services provided to those applications by the lower layers of the network.

The CCNA Exploration Program is comprised of four intensive courses: Network Fundamentals (CCNA1), Routers and Routing Basics (CCNA2), LAN Switching and Wireless (CCNA3), and Accessing the WAN (CCNA4). 2013 is the first year SMPTE has offered CCNA4. Successful completion of all four courses in the CCNA Exploration Program often helps people prepare for the Cisco CCNA Certification Exam.

CCNA course registration includes online, interactive course content; the Packet Tracer network simulator application and software; Packet Tracer lab assignments, access to the global Cisco Academy Connection, the Cisco Companion Guide, and other resources. The weekly, one-hour live instructor coaching sessions, online discussion forums, and other course activities are designed to maximize learning and complement the course's weekly learning goals and flexible study schedule. Depending on their knowledge and expertise, participants typically spend 10 to 20 hours per week on CCNA course activities.

The CCNA1 course currently in progress has sold out, and space in subsequent courses already is limited. Online registration is available at www.smpte.org/ccna-exploration-courses, with registration on a rolling basis. Groups of three or more participants (SMPTE members and nonmembers) may register together for a 10 percent discount.

# # #

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers

The Oscar(R) and Emmy(R) Award-winning Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), a professional membership association, is the worldwide leader in developing and providing motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. An internationally recognized and accredited organization, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the broadband, broadcast, cinema, and IT disciplines. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 600 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines. SMPTE members include motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students from around the world. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/Seidel.zip