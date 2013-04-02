MultiDyne(R) Celebrates 35 Years of Technology Innovation

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. -- April 2, 2013 -- MultiDyne(R), a leading provider of fiber-optic-based video and audio transport solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, is pleased to announce that 2013 marks the company's 35th anniversary.

MultiDyne was founded in 1978 by Vincent Jachetta, a broadcast television industry veteran who spent his career working as an engineer for several major U.S. television networks including CBS and NBC. With this extensive experience, Jachetta saw a significant need for technology solutions that were more functional, compact, and easy to use. Thus, he developed the first portable test signal and ID generator, which he subsequently sold under the MultiDyne brand. Over the last 35 years, MultiDyne has grown substantially, supporting a wide range of leading broadcasters, cable and satellite providers, and government agencies around the world, all while maintaining the values of a small entrepreneurial business through exceptional customer support.

"My father, Vincent Jachetta, created MultiDyne 35 years ago out of a basic necessity," said Frank Jachetta, president of MultiDyne. "He saw a critical need and fulfilled it. Today, MultiDyne continues that tradition of listening to the needs of our customers and designing cutting-edge equipment to solve their everyday problems. Aside from offering the industry's most robust fiber-optic circuitry and user-friendly design, a key to MultiDyne's success is our ability to maintain close relationships with our customers. All of the company's executives, engineers, and support team members make themselves easily accessible to customers around the clock. Thanks to this close contact and insights gained from our customers, we're able to develop fiber-optic transmission advancements that push the envelope of innovation."

MultiDyne offers an extensive portfolio of award-winning television and video solutions -- including fiber-optic transport systems, optical multiplexing and CWDM, test signal generators, distribution amplifiers, and fiber-optic routing switchers -- that feature a sleek industrial design perfect for even the harshest operating environments.

MultiDyne will introduce new 4K solutions at booth C10339 at the 2013 NAB Show, with a press conference scheduled on Monday, April 8 at 3 p.m. PDT in room N242 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. More information about the company's products is available at www.multidyne.com.

MultiDyne's fiber-optic transport systems for video, SDI, 3G HD, DVB/ASI, VGA, DVI, HDMI, audio, AES, Ethernet, data, CATV, as well as the company's other broadcast accessories are used worldwide by such industry leaders as ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, RAI, BBC, and the U.S. Department of Transportation. MultiDyne provides a seven-year warranty on its core product line.

