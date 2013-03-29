NVerzion Offers Best-of-Breed Automation, Master Control/Routing, and Graphics Solution With Utah Scientific and 360 Systems

SALT LAKE CITY -- March 28, 2013 -- NVerzion, a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that it has partnered with Utah Scientific and 360 Systems to offer an integrated automation, master control/routing, video server, and graphics package at the 2013 NAB Show. Broadcasters can seamlessly integrate the solution into any existing file-based workflow to increase workflow efficiencies as well as reduce capital and operational expenses.

Two packages are currently available. The first includes NVerzion's Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS), 360 Systems' MAXX-500 digital video server, and Utah Scientific's MC-40 master control and GS-4000 graphics systems. The second package features CLASS as a cuts-only signal processing solution with 360 Systems' MAXX-500 server and Utah Scientific's UTAH-100 digital routing switcher and GS-4000 graphics. The entry-level packages are being offered as a single-channel, SD solution with available add-ons to accommodate unlimited features and upgrades. A comprehensive customer-support plan is included with on-site professional installation and training to guarantee the continuity of a station's on-air presentation.

"By combining best-of-breed technologies from Utah Scientific, 360 Systems, and NVerzion, we are able to provide broadcasters with the most cohesive, reliable, and cost-effective solution for delivering digital television services," said Reed Haslam, director of sales and marketing at NVerzion. "The new packages are centered on CLASS, a powerful file-based workflow and management system that dramatically increases the efficiency of a station's terrestrial and file-based operation while providing critical-failure protection and redundancy."

NVerzion's CLASS is the perfect alternative to unreliable station-in-a-box solutions. The flexible, scalable automated platform offers total redundancy and guaranteed integration with a wide range of third-party technologies, including master control/routing, video server, and graphics systems. Leveraging software components to control and integrate legacy hardware and software systems into a unified platform, CLASS delivers continuous and reliable operation.

CLASS can be integrated with Utah Scientific's MC-40 master control system or UTAH-100 digital routing system based on a broadcaster's unique station requirements. The MC-40 HD/SD channel branding platform offers complete functionality for live and automated master control applications, while the company's UTAH-100 family of compact routing switchers includes both fixed-frame and modular products for all signal types -- in 1RU and 2RU packages -- offering unmatched flexibility. Broadcasters can easily create high-quality text and graphics for master control branding via the GS-4000, the package's full-featured graphics system.

The video server component of the package consists of 360 Systems' MAXX-500, a high-performance and versatile system that can operate as a standard-definition video recorder, three-channel playout server, and graphics store.

NVerzion is offering a special, discounted price on the packages during the month of April. More information on NVerzion and its products is available at www.nverzion.com.

About NVerzion (www.nverzion.com)

NVerzion is a leading provider of digital broadcast automation tools that streamlines an operator's entire workflow from acquisition to distribution and playout of content, reducing OPEX and CAPEX. Based on a Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS) concept that supports easy implementation into any existing infrastructure, NVerzion automation solutions offer users scalability, reliability, redundancy, and guaranteed interoperability with third-party systems. All NVerzion systems are backed with worldwide training, service, and support.

About Utah Scientific, Inc. (www.utahscientific.com)

Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in analog, digital, and HDTV routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software. For more than 30 years, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized, again in 2009, by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award and demonstrated by the industry's first no-fee 10-year warranty.

About 360 Systems (www.360systems.com)

The Image Server family of video and graphics servers continues a 360 Systems tradition of designing with advanced technology to produce enhanced performance, exceptional feature sets and substantially lower prices. 360 Systems brings legendary quality and reliability to broadcasting and Pro A/V projects. With 36 years of experience and 30,000 hard-disk products in service worldwide, 360 Systems leads the field in practical experience. 360 Systems is a leading developer of digital video and audio products for broadcasting and Pro A/V. The company has more than 30,000 installed hard disk units around the globe. Brands include Digicart(R), Instant Replay(R), Image Server(TM) and MAXX(TM) families of video servers. 360 Systems is a privately owned corporation based in Westlake Village, CA.

