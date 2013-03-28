NETIA Deploys Leading Radio Automation and MAM Software on Mobile and Cross-Platform Devices

CLARET, France -- March 28, 2013 -- NETIA today announced that it is giving users convenient multiplatform access to the industry-leading Radio-Assist(TM) digital audio software suite as well as media management software on portable devices. The extension of NETIA software onto smartphones and tablets brings powerful functionality to users' fingertips anytime and anywhere.

"Our robust radio automation and media asset management solutions already give desktop users a wealth of tools that support efficient production and playout of audiovisual content," said Paul Henri Oltra, vice president at NETIA. "By porting key functions onto both Windows and iOS mobile platforms, we enable the broad base of NETIA customers to realize even greater benefits from these innovative solutions."

The existing range of editing tools available within Radio-Assist automation products is now available for iOS devices including the iPhone(R) and iPad(R), as well as for Windows(R) 8 tablets. Sharing the same look and ergonomic principles as the Radio-Assist desktop interface, the new iSnippet tool for portable devices makes it convenient for field reporters and other remote users to take advantage of familiar Radio-Assist audio editing capabilities.

A new mobile teleprompter function adds further value by enabling journalists to jump into the studio news broadcast, reading their news pieces directly from their mobile devices such as tablets.

NETIA also has adapted its media management software and made it available on any mobile platform. This solution enables journalists to access, search, browse, retrieve, and play any content from anywhere. The user-friendly Web interface, developed on HTML5, provides intuitive controls for displaying video segments and performing simple edits.

More information about the Radio-Assist 8.2 software suite, media management, and other NETIA solutions is available at www.netia.com.

# # #

About NETIA

NETIA, a GlobeCast company, is a leading provider of software solutions that enable efficient management and delivery of content to today's full array of media platforms. Relied on by more than 10,000 users in 200 installations in more than 40 countries, NETIA solutions allow content producers and owners to manage content from ingest to delivery, targeting multiplatform outlets including the Internet, VOD, IPTV services, and mobile devices.

NETIA provides content management solutions to major radio and television brands and to multimedia groups around the world. Clients include SBS and ABC in Australia, RAI Italy, France Telecom/Orange, MediaCorp Singapore, RTL France, Radio Globo in Brazil, RTM Malaysia, Radio France, the Associated Press, France Télévisions, and L'Équipe 24/24. NETIA has its headquarters in France, with offices in the United States, Paris, Rome, and Singapore, in addition to a global network of professional distribution partners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/iSnippet.zip

Photo Caption: NETIA iSnippet for iPhone(R) and iPad(R)

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/Radio-AssistTeleprompter.zip

Photo Caption: NETIA Radio-Assist(TM) Teleprompter