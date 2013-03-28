Dalet Expands Its Presence in Latin America and Opens New Office in Rio de Janeiro

New York, NY (March 27, 2013) —Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading developer of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions, software and services for content producers, today announced the opening of a new office in Rio de Janeiro. Sales and engineering personnel at the local office will cover Brazil and the immediate region providing services that include consulting, sales, integration services and support.



“This market is very exciting for us. We believe that our MAM platform and workflow solutions for sports, news, program prep and archiving are a natural fit for broadcasters, content producers and distributors in the region. We have been very active here over the past few years and with this local infrastructure, we’ll be able to provide even better service,” says Julien Decaix, general manager, Dalet US and Latin America. “We look forward to providing customers with our professional services and cost-effective solutions that improve productivity and add efficiency. Our open IT solutions are appropriate for operations of all sizes and our user interfaces are available in more than a dozen languages.”



Dalet has a global presence. The office in Rio de Janiero joins 15 other Dalet locations, which are strategically located in Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. In addition, more than 60 distributors covering 87 countries reinforce the company’s reach.



Details for the Dalet office in Rio de Janeiro:



Avenida Beira Mar 216/s.107

CEP 20021-060

Rio de Janeiro, Brasil

(p) +55 (21) 3942 5777

ddms@dalet.com



