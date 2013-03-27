Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App Now Supports Android, Giving Field Reporters Powerful Capabilities for Broadcasting High-Quality Video Using a Smartphone

KITCHENER, Ontario -- March 27, 2013 -- Dejero, award-winning creator of the industry's most powerful and versatile platform of cellular newsgathering products, today introduced a new Android(TM) version of its LIVE+ Mobile App that enables both traditional and online broadcasters to transmit high-quality HD or SD live video from a smartphone. Announced last summer for iOS devices, the LIVE+ Mobile App is an industry first -- capable of bonding multiple wireless signals to deliver high-quality video from the street to the television or Web. The initial release of the LIVE+ Mobile App for Android supports the North American version of the Samsung Galaxy S(R) III.

"By adding support for select Android devices, we're placing the industry's most advanced bonded cellular technology in the hands of an even broader group of users opening up vast new potential for professional as well as citizen reporters to capture and transmit live and recorded video for television broadcasting or Web streaming," said Brian Cram, CEO of Dejero. "This technology can transform anyone in the organization into a field reporter, providing the ability to cover a breaking news story from a location that might not be accessible by a news truck or bulky broadcast equipment. In addition, the ultra-fast deployment time and lack of equipment setup offers broadcasters a huge advantage in the race to be first on air -- a reporter can be broadcasting live video to viewers within 15 seconds of arriving on the scene."

Using the same award-winning, bonding technology as the Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter, the LIVE+ Mobile App aggregates both the Wi-Fi(R) and cellular connections of the Android device. The result is a higher-quality live video transmission with lower latency than a single connection would provide. Since the LIVE+ Mobile App can transmit live video using both the front and back cameras of the Android device during a single broadcast, a reporter can create a complete breaking news story without the need for a camera operator or extra equipment.

To learn more about Dejero or to receive a demo of the Dejero LIVE+ Platform, visit the company at the 2013 NAB Show in booth N1110. More information about Dejero is available at www.dejero.com.

About Dejero

Dejero offers the most extensive and versatile range of bonded wireless uplink solutions for mobile newsgathering. With its industry-leading LIVE+ platform, Dejero combines its patent-pending Intelligent Bonding with the latest advancements in 3G and 4G LTE mobile technologies to make electronic newsgathering as immediate, portable, reliable, and cost-effective as possible. From any location around the world, the LIVE+ Platform enables both traditional and online broadcasters to transmit high-quality HD or SD live video using a variety of mobile devices, including professional-grade rugged transmitters, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Dejero LIVE+ products can be set up anywhere in seconds to broadcast live to television viewers, stream to the Web, transmit recorded video for later use, share video content with other organizations, or send files remotely. Innovative engineering from wireless experts combined with input from many of the world's top broadcasters has produced the Dejero LIVE+ Platform. Dejero is based in Kitchener, Ontario.