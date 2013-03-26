The IABM Partners With NAB to Present Second-Annual Game-Changer Awards at 2013 NAB Show

Awards Identify New Products and Solutions With Potential to Transform the Way the Industry Works

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K. -- March 26, 2013 -- The IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) today announced that it has partnered with NAB to present the second-annual IABM Game-Changer Awards at the 2013 NAB Show. The awards recognize products that are deemed to have the greatest potential to change the industry. A panel of impartial international experts, none of whom are IABM members, will review products and solutions during the first two days of the show. Winners will be invited to the IABM booth N6418 on Tuesday, April 9, for the 5:30 p.m. awards presentation by IABM Director General Peter White and Chris Brown, executive vice president of Conventions and Business Operations for NAB.

"Last year's inaugural Game-Changer Awards program was a tremendous success, highlighting exciting new products that have indeed helped to shape the direction of our industry," said White. "We look forward to showcasing solutions from a fresh field of forward-looking products exhibited at this year's NAB Show."

All broadcast industry manufacturers -- not just IABM members -- are eligible for the IABM Game-Changer Awards. A distinguished panel of experts will help the IABM identify products, processes, systems, services, or developments (large and small) with the potential to transform how the broadcast and media industry operates. Award winners will be announced to the press and on the IABM website following the official award presentation.

