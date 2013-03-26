Wowza Exec to Share Company's 'TV Anywhere' Concept at 2013 NAB Show

EVERGREEN, Colo. -- March 26, 2013 -- Wowza Media Systems LLC, provider of Simply Powerful Streaming(TM) server software, today announced that Wowza(R) Vice President of Product Management Chris Knowlton will be presenting a session titled "Anytime, Anywhere, Best Quality: Multiscreen Streaming Workflows for Broadcasters" at the 2013 NAB Show. The presentation will take place at 4 p.m. on April 10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Room S228.

The session will focus on how broadcasters can integrate simple, cost-effective and high-quality streaming video workflows into their business models, allowing them to reach consumers via any device, format or protocol. Using streaming, content producers can deliver protected, high-quality TV-like experiences from satellite feeds or IP infrastructure to endpoints such as Apple(R) mobile devices, Android(TM) phones, Roku(R) boxes, game consoles and even legacy mobile phones. In addition, the session will provide an overview of existing media distribution models and assess the future of streaming media through developments such as Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP (DASH).

"To attract, retain and increase subscribers, broadcasters are being challenged to provide consumers with exciting visual experiences across screens from connected TVs to the most widely used mobile devices," said Knowlton. "This session will help content providers understand how to incorporate streamlined multiscreen workflows to provide viewers with high-quality video that recreates the experience of watching traditionally delivered television."

With more than 22 years of engineering and product management experience, Knowlton is a recognized streaming media authority who was named a "2011 Streaming Media All-Star" by Streaming Media magazine for his customer passion and contributions to advancing the streaming media industry. Prior to joining Wowza, he spent many years at Microsoft(R) where he planned and executed the company's on-premises and cloud-media server product roadmaps, as well as led cross-divisional and partner efforts to build the broader Microsoft Media Platform ecosystem.

For more information on this speaking session, visit www.wowza.com or http://nab13.mapyourshow.com/5_0/sessions/sessiondetails.cfm?ScheduledSessionID=18A8CF.

