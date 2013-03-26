Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) GL Digital Fixed Link System Beams Into PBS Technology Conference

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 26, 2013 –Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast and Sports & Entertainment markets, demonstrates its GL Digital Fixed Link System at the PBS Technology Conference (Booth 210).

The PBS Technology Conference is the premier annual gathering for broadcast engineers, information technology and traffic professionals, as well as general managers and senior executives within public television worldwide. The conference serves as a forum for education, professional development, and exposure to new ideas and technologies.

“Modular architecture makes the IMT GL Digital Fixed Link System the most advanced and flexible microwave fixed link on the market today, and we look forward to demonstrating this state-of-the-art product at the PBS Technology Conference,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “In addition to providing the GL System, IMT is now fully capable of designing, building and installing any major networking system to meet any broadcast need.”

Available in all microwave bands from 2 to 23 GHz, the GL Digital Fixed Link System can be configured as a split indoor/outdoor or completely indoor system. From duplex systems built in a single-rack-unit mainframe to the most sophisticated hot standby diversity systems, a wide and growing variety of modules make it simple to fulfill any system requirement. All new modules are backward compatible with existing systems, ensuring the GL System can grow and evolve with a customer’s changing needs and technologies.

IMT’s latest GL Series modem card, the UNM/3, is a full duplex card. In addition to offering all the features of its predecessor, the UNM/2, the UNM/3 provides two separate ASI inputs and outputs, as well as a transparent Ethernet port. It can be easily added to any existing GL Link to expand capabilities or for replacement purposes.

In addition to the highly versatile UNM/3, encoder and decoder modules are available that make it simple to add a remote camera to a studio transmitter link, or to connect a remote news bureau. In fact, the system offers more than 48 different modules that make it simple to design a system that fits a specific user’s needs exactly. With IMT’s four-port multiplexer and demultiplexer cards, a single radio can carry up to six ASI streams, along with Ethernet data.

IMT recently designed and installed a state-wide, point-to-point microwave network for a major Spanish-language broadcast television network in California. Built entirely using IMT’s RF Central GL Fixed Link Series, the newly completed network allows the broadcaster to send HD signals back and forth all along its individual stations, up and down the state of California, as the signal can be transported from one end of the link to another. The network is also used to send ENG anywhere along the path as a live news feed.The network features six individual HD video streams, all running IP over the link, which can be accessed at any point on the path. Each path was simulated and set up under a test basis and was purposely broken and repaired.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found atwww.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the Broadcast & Video, Photographic and Military, Aerospace and Government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2012 revenue of £345.3 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three Divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography and video.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support to TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at:www.vitecgroup.com.