DVEO Launches 40 Channel Real Time Transcoder, Scaler and Streamer for OTT and IPTV Applications at NAB 2013

San Diego, California -- At NAB 2013, DVEO, the broadcast division of CMI, is introducing their new multi format, multi function 40 channel RF capturing transcoder, scaler, and streamer. The real time, broadcast quality MPEG Magnus™ MF transcodes up to 20 720p HD streams, or 10 1080i/p HD streams, or 40 SD streams from MPEG-2 to H.264, all in a 3 RU system. For satellite input (DVB-S/S2), the system sees 200 satellite streams and transcodes up to 40 SD streams.



The MPEG Magnus MF will make its debut at the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show, April 8-11, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at booth SU6505.



Based on Embedded Linux®, the MPEG Magnus MF features multiprotocol, multiresolution, and multiwrapper support including RTMP, RTSP, RTMP, HTTP, Smooth, and Live Streaming. It relies on an Intel® Dual 8 Core processor as an accelerator.



The MPEG Magnus MF creates simultaneous high, medium, and low bitrate streams. The inputs can be simultaneous choices from HD-SDI, SDI, DVB-S/S2, 8VSB, QAM, DVB-C, DVB-T, DVB-ASI, Analog, or GigE and IP (H.264, MPEG-2, or VC-1).



"We are proud to offer this very powerful transcoder to our customers," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Sales Manager for DVEO. "The MPEG Magnus MF makes it easy for broadcasters, content providers, and cable or mobile companies to deliver content to iPads, laptops, OTT televisions, IP capable set-top boxes, and mobile devices via IP."



The MPEG Magnus is also available in a variety of versions with 6 to 12 simultaneous inputs of a single video format, including DVB-S+S2 (12 inputs), 8VSB (10 inputs), DVB-T+T2 (8 inputs), Analog (6 inputs), DVB-ASI (8 inputs), IP (8 inputs), QAM (8 inputs), or DVB-C (8 inputs). Customized versions are available.



The system features a web-based GUI with SNMP support for remote access. Supported resolutions include qHD, H.264up, SQVGA, QCIF, QVGA, CIF, or any custom size up to 1080p. Audio support is AAC, Ogg Vorbis, MPEG-1 Layer II, optional MP3, and/or optional “SurCode for Dolby Digital” AC-3. The MPEG Magnus is tested to work with Wowza®, Adobe® Flash®, and RealNetworks® Helix® servers.



Features:

Supports HTTP adaptive Smooth and Live streaming protocol for output to mobile devices

Capable of near real time FTP output of segmented TS streams with I-Frame boundaries

Inputs: Simultaneous choices from HD-SDI, SDI, DVB-S, DVB-S2, 8VSB, QAM (digital or analog), DVB-C, DVB-T, DVB-T2, DVB-ASI, Analog, or GigE and IP (H.264, MPEG-2, or VC-1)

Output: Multiple simultaneous IP streams (MPEG-2 or H.264) – HTTP Live (HLS), HTTP, UDP, RTP, RTSP, multicast and unicast with transport stream envelope, HTTP Smooth, FTP, RTMP (Open Flash), or WMV9 with HTTP/ASF

Supports M3u8 playlist files (standalone and through HTTP Live)

Transcoding bit rates: .1 to 15 Mbps

Creates simultaneous High, Medium, and Low bitrate streams

Resolutions: qHD, H.264up, SQVGA, QCIF, QVGA, CIF, or any custom size up to 1080p

Simultaneous demodulation, transcoding, and encapsulation

Transcodes up to 20 720p HD streams, or 10 1080i/p HD streams, or 40 SD streams from MPEG-2 to H.264 or vice-versa

SNMP support

Tested to work with Wowza®, Adobe® Flash®, and RealNetworks® Helix® servers

Tested compatible with major brands of IP devices including Amino™, Roku®, Atlanta DTH, and Apple iPad® and iPhone®

Tested compatible with major brands of H.264 decoders

Audio support: AAC, Embedded pass-through, Ogg Vorbis, MPEG-1 Layer II, optional MP3, and/or optional “SurCode for Dolby Digital” AC-3

Settings are remembered when power cycled

Based on embedded Linux®

Redundant power supply

Note: This system is typically deployed in "closed" systems where bandwidth is dedicated and is used for this purpose only. It is not guaranteed to work over the public internet. Performance depends on available bandwidth.





Suggested Retail Prices:

MPEG Magnus MF: $16,995 U.S.

MPEG Magnus DVB-S-S2 12Tr/IP: $16,995 U.S.

MPEG Magnus 8VSB 10Ch/IP: $16,795 U.S.

MPEG Magnus ASI 8Ch/IP: $18,995 U.S.

MPEG Magnus QAM 8Ch/IP: $16,995 U.S.

MPEG Magnus IP/IP: $15,995 U.S.



Customized versions: Call for pricing







About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.



