Pilat Media Launches IBMS Express

Fast-to-Deploy, Entry-Level Business Management System Based on the Industry-Leading IBMS, Ideal for Smaller Networks, Stations, and Pay-TV Operators

LONDON -- March 25, 2013 -- Pilat Media today announced the launch of IBMS Express, a modular and flexible entry-level business management system based on the company's award-winning, robust, and proven broadcast management solutions. Deployed as a cloud-based platform, IBMS Express is fast and easy to install and addresses the full spectrum of broadcast business management functions.

"Media companies large and small are faced with the complexities of today's multiplatform TV environment. The challenge is how to remain efficient and generate revenues while dealing with increased workloads, more services, and a growing number of channels," said Fabrice Beer-Gabel, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Pilat Media. "In response to this challenge, we have taken our many years of experience in broadcast management best practice to create a cloud-based solution that is quick to implement and easy to maintain, and that lets everyone -- from smaller specialty networks to broadcast stations to pay-TV platform operators -- stay competitive."

As a cloud-based service, IBMS Express dovetails with a broadcaster's outsourced IT strategy. A "pay as you grow" software-as-a-service pricing model gets stations up and running with minimal upfront investment. IBMS Express is designed to be easily configured and ready for use in a matter of weeks, with Pilat Media's professional services team providing configuration, training, and ongoing maintenance of the live system.

The first IBMS Express module Pilat Media will launch is Content Express, which allows broadcasters to schedule media assets and manage them throughout the broadcast lifecycle, from acquisition to postproduction processing, transmission, and reconciliation. Additional modules for sales, rights, and on-demand management will follow.

Pilat Media will showcase IBMS Express at the 2013 NAB Show in booth N6224.

About Pilat Media

Pilat Media Global plc (AIM: PGB) develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance; accelerate time to market; and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 60 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including CBS, Corus, Discovery, SABC, Chello DMC, the BBC World Service, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports, and FOXTEL. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. In addition, Pilat Media offers an end-to-end enterprise class OTT solution that seamlessly integrates with broadcast operations through the company's subsidiary, OTTilus. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.