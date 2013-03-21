PACIFIC TELEVISION CENTER UNPLUGS AND GOES WIRELESS FOR THE 2013 AWARDS SEASON

LOS ANGELES, MARCH 21, 2013 - Pacific Television Center (PacTV), a Los Angeles-based independent global transmission and production company, recently equipped its mobile microwave truck with a Vislink wireless camera system, providing its clients with instantaneous live video from the various red carpets during the 2013 awards season. The Canadian Broadcasting Channel (CBC) and Channel 7 Australia were among the broadcasters that used the PacTV service to transmit live red-carpet interviews during the major U.S. film awards that took place in Los Angeles last month.

"What's nice about using the Vislink wireless camera system with our ENG truck is that it increases our geographical coverage and allows us to perform a single encode throughout our network," says George Lopez, vice president of operations, PacTV. "Even if a client covering the red carpet action doesn't have cabling access to our truck, the new camera system allows them to shoot wirelessly and send an ASI feed to Canada, Australia, the Asia-Pacific region or anywhere else. We are excited to offer our clients this upgrade in service."

The dual band Vislink L1500 is a 5.8-/6.4-Ghz wireless camera system that provides SD/HD with MPEG-2 encoding and offers ultra-low latency with selectable DVB-T and LMS-T digital modulation. PacTV has successfully tested and used the transmitter to reach distances, more than a quarter mile without a drop in signal. A crew can certainly be confident that they will achieve a wireless connection to PacTV's mobile microwave truck.

"We were thrilled to have PacTV utilize the Vislink system for its awards season coverage," says Kevin Dennis, regional sales manager, Vislink. "The combination of the diversity receive system and untethered wireless camera operation provided the team with the reliability it needed to capture live events as they unfolded, without interference. By combining the technical strengths of PacTV and Vislink, both companies have been able to come together to offer quality services to clients."