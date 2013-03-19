2013 NAB Show's Technology Summit on Cinema, Produced in Partnership with SMPTE, Adds HFR 3D Tutorial and More

SMPTE Members Who Register by March 22 Get $100 Off Registration for 2013 NAB Show Conference and Exhibits Packages

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- March 19, 2013 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today confirmed the sessions scheduled for the 2013 NAB Show's "Technology Summit on Cinema: Advances in Image and Sound," produced in partnership with SMPTE. Scheduled for April 6-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall Conference Room S222, the summit will feature more than a dozen sessions, including a newly added, prerecorded high frame rate (HFR) 3D tutorial narrated by James Cameron.

In a video produced by Lightstorm Entertainment, attendees will receive an overview of the benefits of HFR 3D, with representative footage that is rarely offered in public presentations.

"Working with the NAB Show, we have created an exciting lineup of industry experts who will provide timely and relevant insights into the techniques and technologies driving our industry forward," said Barbara Lange, executive director at SMPTE. "The HFR 3D tutorial is one of many dynamic sessions that will demonstrate the application of new technologies in delivering a compelling, engaging, and immersive cinema experience."

Summit sessions address topics ranging from advanced image capture to next-generation motion picture projection and immersive sound. In addition to the previously announced keynote interview with producer Jon Landau and the sessions titled "Advancing Cameras for Cinema," "High Frame Rate (HFR) Motion Pictures," and "A Brighter Future: Developments in Laser Projection," the summit will feature sessions on new digital cinema standards and workflow models, as well as an update on the rollout of digital cinema worldwide. Throughout the two-day event, sessions will examine the science and technology behind advanced image capture and display; improved efficiency digital production workflows; the technologies, issues, and business opportunities afforded by distributed postproduction for cinema; the advantages and pitfalls of 3D conversion; and the pursuit of solutions that enable a truly transparent yet immersive sound experience.

In conjunction with the NAB Show, SMPTE is offering members a $100 discount (code EP33) on the 2013 NAB Show SMART Pass and Conference Flex Pass, both of which enable participation in the Technology Summit on Cinema. A free Exhibits-Only pass also is available (code EP02). The registration deadline for this SMPTE offer is March 22. Registration is at www.nabshow.com/2013/event_services/registration_options.asp.

Further information about the Technology Summit on Cinema is online at www.nabshow.com/2013/education/conferences/technology_summit_cinema.asp. Additional information about NAB Show is available at www.nabshow.com.

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers

The Oscar(R) and Emmy(R) Award-winning Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), a professional membership association, is the worldwide leader in developing and providing motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. An internationally recognized and accredited organization, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the broadband, broadcast, cinema, and IT disciplines. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 600 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines. SMPTE members include motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students from around the world. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.