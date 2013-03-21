Boxx TV to Demonstrate a New Lightweight Zenith Transmitter on a Remote-Controlled Helicopter for Airborne Filming in HD at NAB

LONDON, March 21, 2013– Boxx TV, the UK manufacturer known for its zero-delay, wireless links for broadcast cameras, will demonstrate a new transmitter and receiver for airborne filming at NAB 2013. The system, which uses the latest version of the company’s Zenith transmitter and receiver, will work with a remote controlled multi-rotor device that will fly at the booth (C7706).

Zenith, which is Boxx TV’s wireless ENG system for longer ranges, operates reliably over half a mile, and has achieved over 18 miles in a point-to-point set-up. The company has produced a new lightweight model, weighing less than a pound, for airborne applications. It uses H.264 encoding and 1080/60p and is offered in two versions, for HDMI or HD SDI input. The output from the receiver is delivered as HD SDI. The data rates and signal strengths are controlled using web-based software running on a laptop connected by a Cat 5 cable.

The Zenith transmitter and receiver operate in the licence-exempt 5.1-5.9 GHz band.

Boxx TV has created this demonstration with partner AirKraft Productions, to show a simple, cost-effective solution for filming where HD video is required from an airborne camera.

Boxx TV Co-Founder Scott Walker explains, “We are seeing a lot of interest in transmitters for airborne cameras. Zenith is already proven for TV, for commercials, live sports, and wildlife documentaries, but it’s also a very useful solution for public security applications – or any situation requiring high-quality video from an aircraft.”

For more information, visit www.boxsusa.com, or visit Boxx TV at NAB (booth C7706).

#