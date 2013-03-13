Digital Alert Systems and Monroe Electronics Deliver Industry-First Comprehensive Multilingual Support for Canadian Public Alerting System

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- March 13, 2013 -- Monroe Electronics and its Digital Alert Systems subsidiary today announced that their DASDEC(TM) emergency messaging platform and R189 One-Net(TM) Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) encoder/decoder systems are the first to provide comprehensive support for Canada's National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination (NAAD) system requirements. This option includes full support for Canada's unique Common Alerting Protocol messaging profile known as CAP-CP, incorporating robust multilingual messaging with English and French-Canadian text-to-speech capabilities -- another industry first. In addition to offering rich features for TV and radio, the companies' CAP EAS platforms also provide advanced functionality for CAP alert processing by Canadian cable and IPTV systems.

"The DASDEC and One-Net alert override systems are the first systems in the industry to offer complete Canadian CAP support that enables weather alerts from Environment Canada and civil alerts from local authorities via the NAAD infrastructure," said Jim Heminway, chief operating officer at Monroe Electronics. "Our products are the first to offer multiple 'voices' for text-to-speech generation in both English and French-Canadian. Now, equipped with the most comprehensive solution available for sending alerts to Canada's broadcast and cable TV viewers, our broadcast and cable customers can provide geographically and linguistically targeted emergency alerts to help safeguard lives and property."

The DASDEC platform is ideal for Canadian TV and radio stations, and the One-Net system is optimized for Canadian cable, IPTV, and satellite operations, as well as for digital signage applications in campus and enterprise settings. In both systems, the newly released Canadian module fully supports the Canadian CAP Profile, including Canada's Standardized Geographical Classification (SGC) codes, event types, multiple languages, digital signatures, and other specialized features for broadcasters and emergency managers in Canada.

DASDEC and One-Net users can opt to distribute alerts in English, French, or both languages, with on-screen display of text accompanied by high-quality synthetic speech for each dialect. The CAP-CP module also allows users to interface with a range of downstream media systems that do not accept Canadian-format geographical information or alerting codes. This is a critical feature for cable and IPTV operators desiring to monitor the Pelmorex-operated NAAD system. Without these interfaces, many Canadian cable systems would not be able to air these public safety alerts properly.

Further information about the DASDEC emergency messaging platform is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com, and further information about the One-Net EAS CAP encoder/decoder is available at www.monroe-electronics.com.

# # #

About Monroe Electronics and Digital Alert Systems

Monroe Electronics began operations in 1954 designing and manufacturing specialized electrostatic discharge (ESD) instrumentation that continues today. From its headquarters in Lyndonville, N.Y. the company provides research and development, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for all Monroe Electronics, One-Net(TM), and Digital Alert Systems brands. Monroe Electronics' Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) are the widely accepted standard for CATV with a hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, and service to valued customers around the world.

In October 2009, Digital Alert Systems, the leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and EAS merged with Monroe Electronics to extend further its product offerings to radio and television broadcasters and better serve their collective customers into the future.

More information is available at http://www.monroe-electronics.com and www.digitalalertsystems.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.