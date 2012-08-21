Front Porch Digital Announces DIVAdirector(R) V5.1

New Version of Company's MAM System Improves Workflows and Enhances Integration With Its LYNX(sm) Cloud-Based Platform

ANNECY, France -- Aug. 21, 2012 -- Front Porch Digital, the global leader in content storage management (CSM) solutions, has announced updates to its DIVAdirector(R) media asset management (MAM) system, a permission-based Web application that enables complete access to file-based content stored by DIVArchive(R) CSM systems. DIVAdirector V5.1 contains new features that make it even easier for any media organization with a DIVArchive system to manage its digital files, especially if that organization is using Front Porch Digital's new LYNX(sm) platform for moving, archiving, and online video publishing to the cloud.

"We've added new features and capabilities to this version of DIVAdirector that were absolutely critical to our new LYNX cloud-based offering," said Rino Petricola, senior vice president and managing director of Front Porch Digital International. "Cloud operations are going to dominate the industry, so we've developed version 5.1 to address LYNX-specific workflows and requirements such as site awareness, whereby a single DIVAdirector system can show the enterprise content view of assets stored in different archive systems, be they local, networked, cloud-based or any combination, with integrated user permissions controlling access."

DIVAdirector V5.1, available as a cloud service or licensed locally, boasts enhanced integration with other components in Front Porch Digital's DIVASolutions product line, including SAMMA(R) for content migration, DIVAnet(R) for managing multiple DIVArchive systems across a wide area network (WAN), and DIVApublish mpx for taking media to market.

"This DIVAdirector version bridges our different product lines better than ever before," Petricola said. "No other MAM product can be used as easily and efficiently to manage assets across all of our different Migrate/Manage/Market workflows."

Front Porch Digital will demonstrate the beta version of DIVAdirector V5.1 at IBC2012 on stand 7.C16.

# # #

About Front Porch Digital

Front Porch Digital is the global leader in solutions for migrating, managing, and monetizing media content. Operating on-site and in the cloud, the company's purpose-built software employs the latest technologies to deliver truly flexible and scalable media workflows. Solutions delivered by Front Porch Digital appropriately manage large and complex media files and workflows while ensuring optimal performance and utmost security. More information is available at fpdigital.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/FrontPorch/DIVAdirectorV5.1.zip

Photo Caption 1: Front Porch Digital DIVAdirector(R) V5.1 Organization and Clipboard.

Photo Caption 2: Front Porch Digital DIVAdirector(R) V5.1 Organization and Shot Lists.