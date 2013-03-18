Make Your Project Work On Your Budget With Moviola

There’s a lot of affordable tools and resources for guerilla productions, know how to make the most of your budget with a free webinar from Moviola.

While the digital age has made filmmaking far more accessible to the masses, it still seems the age old question of budget raises its ugly head for most filmmakers. Where to use your budget, where to scale back, and how to finish your project on a tight budget are issues that face every filmmaker on a daily basis. That's why Moviola has announced a free live webinar, airing on March 19th at 11:30 AM PST. The webinar will help guerilla filmmakers on tight budgets learn how to tell a story with limited resources, and how to make every decision count. Attendees will walk away with a greater understanding of which tools are right for which jobs, and the importance of knowing where to use your budget and where you can scale back without affecting your production.Presenter Andrew Zinnes received his Masters in Film at American University in Washington DC. His first film job was immersed in the political arena, working in the media department at The White House during Bill Clinton's presidency. A crazy but true story is that Andrew has stood in for The President and sat in the President's chair in the Oval office many, many, many times...he had to for lighting checks! With a taste for movies and the fight to go for it, Andrew moved to Los Angeles where he worked in development for top Hollywood producers, Norman Lear (who produced films such as STAND BY ME and PRINCESS BRIDE) and producer Donald De Line at Paramount Pictures on films such as DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE and THE ITALIAN JOB. Seeking a faster pace he moved to the Original Movies Division at USA Networks where he worked on many popular and critically acclaimed series including HELEN OF TROY, THE DEAD ZONE and MONK.

Established in 1919, Moviola created the very first film editing machine. Changing with the times, we now offer a full service non-linear editing rental division with 24/7 workflow design and technical support, camera rentals, tape and solid state media sales. Our established training division offers leading edge onsite and online training for filmmakers, with weekly live webinars and a vast library of professional on demand training.