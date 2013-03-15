Adorama Rolls Out Flashpoint ZeroGrav Camera Stabilizer

New York, NY – March 15, 2013 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, imaging, video and electronics retailers, and a leading destination for iPhone photo specialty accessories, is now selling the brand new Flashpoint ZeroGrav Camera Stabilizer at an MSRP of 300 USD. The durable rig’s well-designed levers, springs, counterbalance weights and concentric ring connections let shooters precisely control camera-in-motion shots with ease and comfort. The anti-gravity sensation eliminates shakes and bumps, giving shooters the ability to capture fluid video even when filming fast-action shots or shooting on rough terrain. Simple-to-use, shooters can attach a DSLR camera to the ZeroGrav platform or by means of a quick release adapter.



Flashpoint ZeroGrav Specifications:

• Length: minimum 27in / 69cm, maximum 47.25 in / 120cm

• Weight: bare stabilizer grip assembly 2.6lb / 1.3kg; balance weights (x4): 2.86lb / 1.3kg (each)

• Construction: Carbon Fiber / Aluminum

• Load Capacity: 2.2 – 11lb / 1 – 5kg



Pricing and Availability

The Flashpoint ZeroGrav Stabilizer retails at 300 USD. It is available online at www.adorama.com or at the Adorama superstore located at 42 West 18th Street New York, NY 10011.



Flashpoint is Adorama’s in-house brand, featuring high quality photo accessories and gear, such as the Flashpoint ZeroGrav Stabilizer, at price points lower than competing name brands like VariZoom and Glidecam.



