Anton/Bauer’s DIONIC HD Battery to Make NAB Debut

New Lithium-Ion Battery Offers Unrivalled Capacity, Longer Cycle Life and Updated RealTime Display

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 14, 2013—Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, is pleased to make the formal introduction of its newest lithium-ion (Li-Ion) battery, the DIONIC® HD, forbroadcast and digital media professionals at the 2013 NAB Show (Vitec Videocom BoothC6025). Part of the company’s Logic Series® of batteries, the DIONIC HD powers high-current applications in a lightweight and robust package, making it ideal for digital cinema cameras such as the Sony F65, RED cameras, ARRI Alexa, the Vision Research Phantom series and more.

Delivering up to 10 amps of power, the DIONIC HD is a 183Wh battery featuring special-application Li-Ion cell technology. Employing sixth-generation cell technology, the DIONIC HD incorporates the company’s latest software architecture and an improved LCD for superior safety and reliability in the most extreme environmental conditions. Weighing 40 percent less than a NiCad or NiMH battery, the DIONIC HD has 25 percent more capacity and will run a 30-watt camera, monitors and multiple accessories for more than six hours.

“We created the DIONIC HD to help our customers meet the growing power demands of the latest digital cameras,” says Chris O’Neill, vice president of product management and marketing, Anton/Bauer. “Designed from the most innovative Lithium-Ion cell technologies, it provides unrivaled capacities and a longer cycle life, with an extended warranty of three years.”

The DIONIC HD also includes the company’s new enhanced RealTime® display. Simple and easy to understand, the display indicates both fuel gauge and remaining run-time data simultaneously, without requiring any setup. The display incorporates readouts of hours, minutes and remaining capacity, making battery change decisions quick and easy. What’s more, its motion-detection feature incorporates a sleep-mode setting that reduces battery self-discharge, allowing for extended periods of storage with minimal capacity loss. The battery can be “awakened” by the built-in motion sensor. These patented features offer confidence for the camera operator.

For more information on traveling with Li-Ion batteries, please visit www.antonbauer.com or call (203) 929-1100.

About Anton/Bauer

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and a premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film and medical technology industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount® system, InterActive® chargers and Logic Series® batteries such as the HyTRON® 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC® 90, 160, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight® 2, ElipZ®, CINE VCLX and the Tandem 150 Modular Charging System. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom brings together some of the most respected, most innovative and most sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Litepanels, OConnor, Petrol, Sachtler, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

Vitec Videocom is an operating division within the Vitec Group, an international business serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military aerospace and government markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers rely on worldwide.

Vitec Videocom - innovative products around the camera.