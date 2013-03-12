Minnetonka Audio Software Introduces AudioTools FOCUS for Loudness Control

Affordable, No-Compromise Solution That's Simply a Better Way to Manage Loudness

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- March 12, 2013 -- Minnetonka Audio Software, Inc. (MASI) today announced the release of AudioTools(TM) FOCUS, a family of stand-alone software processors that give users in broadcast, film, television, radio, over-the-top (OTT), and mobile/handheld (M/H) producers turnkey control over the audio-specific aspects of their workflows. The first product in the family, AudioTools FOCUS for Loudness Control, is the industry's first self-contained application designed for automated, intelligent loudness control with simple operation.

Proven presets provide out-of-the-box usability, and the simple user interface enables rapid progress assessment. Administration is also uncomplicated, with easily customized processing that fits individual client and workflow needs. The system streamlines workflows while sophisticated "purPath" signal processing yields higher-quality product, reduced rework, fewer complaints, better consistency, and faster turnaround.

"AudioTools FOCUS for Loudness Control takes the guesswork out of loudness control and expands the proven AudioTools family with features that broadly address the need for a reasonably priced loudness control solution," said Jayson Tomlin, vice president of business operations at Minnetonka Audio. "Engineers working in all aspects of post can craft loudness-compliant material faster and more easily because there's no need to remix to target. Instead, they can rest easy knowing that all content conforms to loudness standards while preserving artistic intent."

AudioTools FOCUS for Loudness Control offers complete loudness regulation that conforms to the CALM Act, ATSC A/85, EBU R128, ITU-R BS.1770, ARIB TR-B32, and OP-59. It uses Minnetonka Audio's sophisticated, proprietary "purPath" digital signal processing, which can handle a very wide range of source material and still produce finished files that subjectively sound like the original while strictly adhering to American and international loudness control criteria. In addition, AudioTools FOCUS includes Dialogue Intelligence(TM) for dialog-anchored loudness correction, enabling smart loudness correction based on the actual percentage of dialog in the material.

The application automatically detects the input format from nine possible file types, adding to ease of setup. Like the loudness tools in Minnetonka Audio's enterprise-class AudioTools Server, the stand-alone AudioTools FOCUS for Loudness Control can extract the audio essence within MXF and QuickTime(R) containers, thanks to Minnetonka Audio's strategic ReWrap(TM) technology. ReWrap extracts only the audio essence within a video container, making the content available for processing, and then rewraps the audio back into the original container, leaving the video essence untouched.

AudioTools FOCUS for Loudness Control also provides detailed logging of both original and post-processed assets, giving a clear picture of compliance to satisfy internal quality and traffic control or government audits. The host requirements are a Windows(R) Server, a spare USB port, and local or networked storage.

