MediaSilo Hosting Free Catered Seminars at the 2013 NAB Show Covering Production, Media Management, and the Video Cloud

BOSTON -- March 12, 2013 -- MediaSilo today announced that it will host free catered seminars at the 2013 NAB Show. Attendees of the seminars will hear from MediaSilo's customers, partners, and team members about solving the challenges of media production, management, and collaboration, as well as advances in cloud-based technologies. The seminars will include demonstrations of the company's latest cloud-based media workflow and collaboration solutions.

A short walk from the show floor, MediaSilo's seminar suite at the Renaissance Las Vegas will enable guests to take a seat, grab refreshments, and learn more about MediaSilo's solution offerings away from the madness of the show floor.

The following one-hour demo sessions are scheduled to take place at the Renaissance Las Vegas.

Dailies Done Right

Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Learn how major media companies are streamlining their dailies workflow with desktop editing tools and MediaSilo collaboration tools.

How to Make Sense of Amazon S3, Glacier, and an Infinitely Scalable Infrastructure

Tuesday and Wednesday at 12 p.m.

Learn why Amazon is taking media and entertainment by storm. Cheap storage and an infinitely scalable infrastructure make for a compelling service offering -- but how do you leverage S3, CloudFront, and Glacier for your asset management needs?

Cloud Video Demystified

Tuesday and Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Does video belong in the cloud? What are the security ramifications? Cloud infrastructure providers have changed the IT game, but it's not all gravy. Learn how a hybrid cloud/ground approach can satisfy IT requirements and make your users happy at the same time.

Building a Media Portal in Less Than an Hour

Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Learn how to build a content marketplace, stock footage, store, or shared portal. This session will teach techies and techies-in-training how the MediaSilo API can give them a jump-start. We'll build a complete media portal from scratch in less than an hour.

Reselling the Cloud

Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Find out how MediaSilo for resellers and system integrators can fit into your customer's next project and generate recurring revenue as part of your integrated production solutions.

MediaSilo's one-hour demo sessions begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, and Wednesday, April 10, and run every two hours until 5 p.m. Seats are limited. To register for a session, go to http://info.mediasilo.com/nab-sign-up. Registrants will receive complimentary admission to the 2013 NAB Show.

About MediaSilo

Based in Boston, MediaSilo Inc. provides cloud-based media workflow and collaboration solutions for creative teams. Built by media professionals for media professionals, the MediaSilo platform provides content creators and production teams with the ability to search, review, manage, share, and deliver media quickly and easily from anywhere in the world. More information can be found at www.mediasilo.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/MediaSilo/Seminars.zip