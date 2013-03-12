Primestream Announces Dig-IT Stand-Alone Software for Monitoring Advanced Broadcast IT Operations From Anywhere

MIAMI -- March 12, 2013 -- Primestream(R), a leader in advanced media asset management and broadcast automation software, today announced Dig-IT(TM), a server-based software application for broadcast, government, entertainment, and corporate IT departments that helps them monitor broadcast IT operations from anywhere. The application monitors hardware and software within single and multiple IT facilities, in addition to the FORK Production Suite -- making it easy for IT administrators to manage any kind of broadcast-related IT activity. Dig-IT is designed to work seamlessly within a FORK(TM) environment or as a stand-alone solution in multiple applications.

"Our strategy is to give all kinds of broadcast operations complete control over their entire workflow," said Claudio Lisman, Primestream president and CEO. "Before Dig-IT, system administrators had to initiate remote sessions into individual computers in order to monitor system availability and performance for media operations, which was inefficient and not very useful. Dig-IT overcomes the high latency, poor visibility, and inflexibility inherent in that method, and it also gives users alerts and analytics that help them stay on top of the entire broadcast workflow."

The cross-platform, highly configurable Dig-IT application features centralized monitoring and an intuitive Web-based front end for easy viewing and portability.

Dig-IT allows for the following:

-The ability to monitor multiple servers, applications, file-system performance and usage from anywhere -- across multiple facilities and within a single interface

-Alerts for administrators when performance hits a preset threshold or when individual system components fail

-Monitoring of essential data inside dynamic graphs to make it easy to review analytics

-The ability to monitor mission-critical servers and applications, identify performance bottlenecks, and quickly recover from system failures in order to reduce downtime and control operational costs

Primestream will demonstrate Dig-IT at the 2013 NAB Show in booth SL6824. The product will be available in the third quarter of 2013.

Visit primestream.com/b4m for more information on Primestream products.

About Primestream

Primestream(R) broadcast software solutions offer a seamless end-to-end platform for digital acquisition of live and file-based video content, media asset management, editing, logging, control room and master control playback, smartphone and tablet video contribution, publishing to the Web, and dynamic archiving. The company's portfolio includes the FORK(TM) suite of applications, as well as Mobile2Air(R), ControlStation(TM), and the cloud-based FORK Xchange(TM). Deployed in more than 300 broadcast operations across 40 countries, Primestream's proven solutions are implemented by some of the world's leading broadcasters, uplink services providers, digital media operations, and production/post-production facilities. More information is available at www.primestream.com.

