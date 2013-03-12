Indonesia’s Media Nusantara Citra chooses Nevion’s DVB-T2 solution for local content insertion

SINGAPORE—6 March 2013—Indonesia’s largest media group Media Nusantara Citra (MNC), has selected a DVB-T2 solution from Nevion, a leading provider of next-generation managed media transport. Having recently merged with leading digital terrestrial television (DTT) solutions provider T-VIPS, Nevion will provide remultiplexers that enable local content insertion into MNC’s nationwide DTT network, as well as comprehensive monitoring and switching solutions.

As part of its migration from analog to digital, MNC needed a solution that could handle local content insertion for different regions of Indonesia, as well as for monitoring the new network. Nevion worked closely with its partner, PT. Nera Indonesia, to deliver a high quality, flexible solution to support five regions.

“We chose Nevion solutions based on their reliability, ability to handle regional content and ease of use,” said Samuel Ang, president and CEO of Nera. “In addition, Nevion’s large install base in major DVB-T2 networks in other regions gives us a high level of confidence.”

MNC selected Nevion’s CP525 cMUX remultiplexer to enable tailoring of regional and local service packages. Part of Nevion’s award-winning family of cProcessor Transport Stream processing and multiplexing products, the CP525 provides a highly robust, cost effective and easy-to-use solution for adapting service information for regional program packages.

To provide state-of-the-art monitoring of the new network, MNC chose solutions from Nevion’s nSure monitoring and switching product portfolio, including the TNS541 seamless transport stream monitoring switch. The TNS541 switch safeguards the delivery of video content by continuously monitoring incoming transport streams and providing intelligent seamless redundancy switchover.

MNC also chose the TNS547 DTT monitor to continuously monitor Quality of Service parameters at critical points in the transmission chain. It monitors all major interfaces, formats and layers of DVB networks including transmitter input signals and off-air RF signals to simplify operations and improve network reliability.

“As the undisputed global leader in customized digital terrestrial solutions, Nevion is poised to enable operators in Asia Pacific to take advantage of new revenue opportunities, optimize bandwidth and increase revenue as they prepare to migrate to next-generation digital terrestrial television,” said Geir Bryn-Jensen, CEO, Nevion. “Customers like Media Nusantara Citra recognize that our smartly engineered and easy to use DVB-T2 solutions deliver the highest quality and reliability while minimizing risk.”

About Nera

PT. Nera Indonesia is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nera Telecommunications Ltd (“Nera”). Established in 1978, Nera is a public company listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd (SGX-ST). A premier solutions provider, Nera offers a comprehensive range of products, solutions and services from wireless infrastructure networks, satellite communications to info-communications. Nera plays an important role in realising the global needs of communication, keeping abreast of the latest technological advancements, creating strategic and ingenious solutions, delivering cutting-edge technologies and quality services for the global market. Nera has established a network of offices in Asia Pacific, Middle East, North Africa and Scandinavia. With communications technology opening gateways to increasing possibilities, Nera is well positioned to provide its clients with exciting solutions from the convergence of telecommunications, info-communications and broadcasting industries. For further information, please visit www.neratel.com.sg.

About Nevion

Building on a heritage of innovation and pioneering firsts, Nevion is a leader in media transport - from the camera to the home. A result of two industry-leading companies - Nevion and T-VIPS - coming together in late 2012, Nevion's approach to innovation is driving the convergence of broadcast, IT and telecoms technologies.

Through long-term strategic relationships with partners and customers, Nevion delivers content for major sporting and live TV events worldwide. Some of the world’s largest media networks are built on Nevion technologies - including AT&T, Arqiva, BBC, BT, CCTV, EBU, TDF, Telefonica, Telenor and NASA.

Nevion fully manages all network types - from legacy infrastructure upgrades to entirely new digital systems - with intelligence, automation and security built-in, helping customers monetise content, save resources, and open doors to new revenue streams.

Nevion’s world headquarters are in Norway with Americas headquarters in California. Nevion also maintains offices in the UK, Dubai, Beijing and Singapore. For more information please visit www.nevion.com.

Media contacts: Red Lorry Yellow Lorry

EMEA enquiries: Tristan Earl, t: +44 (0)20 7403 8878, e: tristane@rlyl.com

Americas/Asia enquiries: Kim Willsher, t: (+1) 310 569 2603, e: kimw@rlyl.com