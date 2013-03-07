GOTV and Orad Drive Real Time Traffic Updates for Live Broadcasts

March 7, 2013 — Orad, technology leader in broadcast graphics and platforms; GOTV, a Portuguese graphics software facility; and VANTeC, Orad’s partner and integrator since 1995, have joined forces to provide up-to-the-minute traffic bulletins for prime time television broadcasts, based on Orad’s HDVG+ rendering platform.



Nuno Morais, CEO of GOTV, commented: “By streaming different sources of traffic data into one centrally operated mobility database, we are able to provide clear, precise and extremely accurate traffic news to the Portuguese people. We are proud that Portugal is one of the first European countries able to offer such a service.”



The map-based technology leverages Orad’s HDVG+ rendering platform to clearly illustrate traffic patterns for major travel hubs, providing viewers information on current traffic speeds and events including road construction, accidents, obstacles and more, using easily identifiable icons. Traffic travel times are constantly updated, ensuring viewers have the latest information to make travel plans. Maps outlining traffic patterns are created in Orad’s 3Designer authoring software.



The smartly constructed application runs on an iPad that communicates via WiFi with Orad’s HDVG+ rendering platform. The application’s back office and user interface are accessed through a standard web browser. The operator can easily see rundowns and organize sequences and more. The visually aesthetic traffic graphics are generated in the system and are displayed in real time.



Ideal for broadcasters worldwide, the traffic application can be integrated with any traffic provider.



The Orad-driven traffic solution is also used by Portuguese broadcasters SIC TV and TVI in morning shows, afternoon rush hours, 24-hour news channels, and more.



To watch a short video clip, please click on this link.



The Orad traffic and other live graphic broadcast solutions will be on display at the NAB 2013 convention held in Las Vegas from April 8 through 11 (stand SL5709). To book a private appointment, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com or attend the Orad press briefing on Monday, April 8, at 4:00PM in Room N242.



About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.



For further information contact:

Orad Hi-Tec Systems Ltd

Ofir Benovici

Vice President Marketing

ofirb@orad.tv



####