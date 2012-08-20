Anton/Bauer to Highlight Portable Power Solutions for Production Professionals at BIRTV 2012

Beijing, CHINA, August 20,2012—Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will demonstrate its latest portable power, lighting and transmission products to attendees at BIRTV 2012 (Videocom Booth 8B15). The company will highlight its new AB-HDRF transmitter system, CINE VCLX battery system and new Gold Mount®solutions for the Canon C300/C500 and RED EPIC digital cinema cameras.

“BIRTV brings together some of the leading professionals in the film and television industry,” says Shin Minowa, vice president of marketing and business development, Anton/Bauer. “We look forward to meeting with attendees to help identify the appropriate power solutions for their individual applications. Our latest offerings are aimed to help further protect their investments while providing seamless power and compatibility.”

·The AB-HDRF systemisa compact 5.8 GHz COFDM RF system capable of transmitting a robust HD signal over great distances all while being powered by Anton/Bauer batteries. Anton/Bauer collaborated with Vitec Group sister company Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) to develop an RF system that could mount directly onto the camera, using a camera’s existing Anton/Bauer Gold Mount solution. The AB-HDTX sends its signal directly to the AB-HDRX dual-diversity receiver or the DirectVu handheld confidence monitor/receiver. It has an RF output of 100 mW and is capable of accepting a wide range of HD/SD video formats, along with embedded audio from the camera’s HD SDI output. The use of MPEG-4 compression allows the signal to travel a half-mile in line-of-site applications. The system offers users the flexibility to choose from 12 different channels in which to transmit, ensuring the least amount of interference. The unit’s size makes it ideal for reality-based, ENG/EFP and live event coverage.

·The QRC-CA940 Gold Mountsolution was designed to help streamline battery management for Canon EOS C300 and C500 digital cinema camera users, providing 7.2V of power to the camera via a DC connector and 14.4V on three PowerTap® connectors. It is compatible with Anton/Bauer’s mounting bracket for 15mm or 19mm rod systems, the MATRIX Cheese Plate. It can also be adapted to third-party support systems (15mm or 19mm clamp kits sold separately).

·The QRC-EPIC Gold Mount was developed to power the RED EPIC and SCARLET cameras. It features one 6-pin LEMO connector and two PowerTap connectors for accessories. Using the QRC-EPIC Gold Mount, the battery communicates directly with the camera, providing precise and accurate runtime directly into the viewfinder, allowing the user to keep their eye on a shot instead of their battery.

·The CINE VCLX battery incorporates all the features of the Logic Series Batteries to provide superior run-time and service life for the power demands of today’s cinema production and lighting equipment. All the safety and high-power-draw performance of Nickel Metal Hydride cell chemistry technology is available in a power package specifically designed for the integration of 24V film and 14V video equipment. CINE VCLX batteries are powerful enough to run for extended periods of time with many of the most popular cameras for film and digital cinematography, including ARRI 16 and 35mm film cameras, ALEXA, RED ONE, EPIC, Scarlett, Phantom HD, Genesis, Weisscam and P&S Technik. The high-power 28V output is also capable of powering 200w HMI lights, LED panels and portable microwave units. All Anton/Bauer CINE batteries feature a new RealTime® LCD that accurately displays remaining run-time and a visual LED warning indicator when 15 minutes of run-time remain. The CINE VCLX can be transported without restriction under the IATA and DOT safety regulations (http://www.antonbauer.com/Support/TransportationInformation).

