Broadpeak Introduces umbrellaCDN(TM), Advanced CDN Selection Solution

RENNES, France -- March 6, 2013 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, and hybrid TV operators worldwide, today launched umbrellaCDN(TM), an innovative solution that offers content providers and pay-TV operators complete control over the allocation of video content to multiple CDNs. Utilizing umbrellaCDN, users can select the best CDN for live or VOD content at all times -- according to various criteria -- enabling them to provide the best possible quality of experience for end-users at the best possible cost. Broadpeak will demonstrate umbrellaCDN for the first time in Europe at TV Connect 2013, booth 218, March 19-21 in London, and in North America at the 2013 NAB Show, booth SU6914, April 8-11 in Las Vegas.

"Content providers and operators are constantly looking for new ways to improve the video delivery process," said Jacques Le Mancq, president and CEO of Broadpeak. "umbrellaCDN perfectly complements our existing CDN solutions by enabling content operators and providers to balance traffic between multiple CDNs, with the end result being a superior quality of experience for high-value content and the best cost and quality trade-off for standard content."

Content providers traditionally rely on a single CDN due to the difficulty involved with dynamically balancing traffic between different CDNs. However, a single CDN is generally not the best fit for numerous content delivery situations. For example, the best CDN for delivering video content in one country may not be the same for another region in the world. Additionally, some CDNs perform better with certain subscribers, and some are more expensive than others but provide a better quality of service, which is critical for delivering premium content.

umbrellaCDN resolves these issues by helping content providers transition to a best-of-breed approach that supports multiple CDNs. After deploying umbrellaCDN, content providers and operators can select the ideal CDN for their content delivery needs and therefore are not dependent on a single CDN provider. No installation is required within reception devices, enabling the solution to be deployed quickly and at a low total cost of ownership.

Content providers can create parameter-based rules according to a wide range of criteria, including end-user geo-location, end-user ISP, type of content (e.g., live or VOD, pay or free, premium or trailer), and time of day or day of the week. Rules are managed through three distinct modes: quality of service, where the chosen CDN is the one that offers the best quality in a given region; load balancing, whereby sessions are divided between several CDNs; and quotas, with a maximum number of sessions allocated to each CDN.

More information about umbrellaCDN and other Broadpeak solutions can be found at www.broadpeak.tv.

# # #

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, and OTT services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several simultaneous million streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Image Link: www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/umbrellaCDN.zip

ENDS