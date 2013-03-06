Triveni Digital CSO Richard Chernock to Speak at NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference

PRINCETON, N.J. -- March 5, 2013 -- Triveni Digital today announced that Dr. Richard Chernock, the company's Chief Science Officer (CSO), will deliver a technical presentation and chair a session during the Broadcast Engineering Conference (BEC) at the 2013 NAB Show in Las Vegas. Chernock's presentation titled "ATSC 2.0: What Is It and How Will it Benefit the Broadcaster?" is scheduled to be held on April 7, from 3-3:30 p.m. Chernock will also chair a session at the BEC titled "The IEEE BTS Tutorial: IP in the Broadcast Plant" which is scheduled to take place on April 8, from 2-5 p.m.

"With technology in a constant state of evolution, technical forums like the NAB's Broadcast Engineering Conference provide broadcasters with the critical knowledge they need to improve their operational workflow and service offerings," said Chernock. "During my presentation I will explain the benefits of the ATSC 2.0 standard with regards to deploying next-generation television services."

Chernock's presentation on ATSC 2.0 will examine the inner workings of the standard, explaining its extensive benefits for broadcasters as well as providing insight on how it relates to similar hybrid TV activities around the world. With the Advanced Television Systems Committee nearing completion of work on ATSC 2.0, broadcasters can take advantage of a sophisticated toolbox for delivering media and interactive hybrid television content to connected TVs.

Chernock will also moderate and oversee a distinguished panel of speakers during the session "The IEEE BTS Tutorial: IP in the Broadcast Plant." IP connections are increasingly being used in broadcast facilities both for control and transport of content. The focus of this session is to offer practical insights into what is involved in using IP in the broadcast facility and the considerations necessary for its use.

As the CSO of Triveni Digital, Chernock is responsible for developing strategic directions for monitoring, content distribution, and metadata management for emerging digital television systems and infrastructures. Previously, he was a research staff member at IBM Research, investigating digital broadcast technologies. Chernock has held many leadership positions within the ATSC, SCTE, and SMPTE standards committees, contributing to the creation of standards and recommended practices for DTV, metadata, and monitoring. He currently serves as chair of the ATSC Technology and Standards Group (TG1) and chair of the Non-Real-Time Services activity within ATSC. Chernock is the founder and chairman of the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society Distinguished Lecturer Program.

# # #

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

ENDS