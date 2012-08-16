Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Heads to Brazil for Set Congress and Broadcast & Cable International Technology Fair

Company to Showcase and Demo Its Award-Winning Nucomm and RF Central Transmitters and Receivers

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, AUGUST 16, 2012 — Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment markets, showcases its Nucomm and RF Central state-of-the-art digital microwave video systems for portable and fixed-link applications at the SET Congress and the 21stedition of the Broadcast & Cable Show—the largest and premier Broadcast Engineering, Television, Radio and Telecommunications show in Latin America — at the Vitec Group Booth B11A.



“We are thrilled to showcase our cutting-edge wireless equipment at this year’s SET Congress and Broadcast & Cable International Technology Fair,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “Brazil has the fastest-growing broadcast market in the world and we are committed to this market. Our award-winning products will help broadcasters meet the growing demand for state-of-the-art equipment and services in the Latin American region.”

Brazilian broadcasters have been using Nucomm and RF Central equipment for years, and in 2012 the Vitec Group opened its first office in São Paulo to be closer to the regional customers and distributors. IMT continues to grow its sales and engineering support resources and plans to have a service and spare part center with test equipment to better service its growing installed base of equipment.

IMT demonstrates its next-generation Nucomm CamPac2 Plus (CP2 Plus) HD/SD COFDM microwave transmitter at the Broadcast & Cable Show. Intended for such wireless camera applications as sports coverage and electronic news-gathering (ENG), the CP2 Plus offers MPEG-4 encoding/decoding, superb HD and low-power consumption. Its stylish and rugged machined housing provides durability and exceptional thermal characteristics for operation in the harshest of conditions. The CP2 Plus offers the same quality transmission as its predecessor, in half the amount of bandwidth, utilizing MPEG-4. It also allows more video paths in the same amount of bandwidth, a feature attractive to stations in markets with high amounts of RF congestion.

Nucomm’s Newscaster DR2, a split-box HD/SD COFDM diversity microwave receiver intended for outside broadcast and other mobile video applications, is also on display. The receiver has four RF inputs that communicate directly with the system’s external intelligent receivers in the 1.99- to 2.70-GHz and 6.40- to 7.75-GHz bands, with other bands also available. The use of external intelligent receivers allows the receive antennas to be remotely mounted.

Also at Broadcast & Cable 2012, IMT features its RF Central microLite HD Elite system, an MPEG-4 ultra-miniature wireless camera system for today’s smaller digital cameras. The system is a complete HD video link in a portable case, with all the accessories chosen to optimize total system performance. The microLite HD transmitters and receivers have received multiple awards for design and technological innovation and now come packaged with antennas, which are optimized for high gain, durability and low weight.

Complementing the system is the RF Central Direct VU HD COFDM (DVB-T compliant) diversity handheld receiver/monitor. Direct VU offers exceptional RF performance and durability, combined with true ease of operation and superb H.264 and MPEG-2 decoding. The unit displays COFDM video transmissions using a built-in internal nine-inch 16:9 format screen using bright, high-resolution LCD technology. The display also features an easy to use menu-driven interface.

“The Broadcast & Cable Show is an excellent opportunity for us to showcase our wireless gear, which will help regional broadcasters tackle the challenge of providing seamless coverage of the upcoming major FIFA Cups and the 2016 summer games,” says Elizeu (Eli) Moraes, Latin American regional sales director, Integrated Microwave Technologies. “With an office and dedicated staff in the region, IMT is able to provide broadcasters and production professionals with quicker response times and more cost-effective solutions.”

