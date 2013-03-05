OTTilus Introduces Business-Integrated OTT TV Solution

New End-To-End Platform Leverages Pilat Media's Business Management Expertise in TV Everywhere Solutions to Give Media Organizations a Smooth Path to Delivering OTT Services

LONDON -- March 5, 2013 -- OTTilus, a Pilat Media company, today announced the launch of the OTTilus Online Video Platform (OVP), an end-to-end enterprise-class, over-the-top (OTT) TV solution for delivering live, catch-up, and VOD services. Making its debut at London's TV Connect 2013, the OTTilus OVP enables media organizations to expand their multiplatform product offerings while leveraging their broadcast operations' existing workflows and systems.

"Broadcast-quality media continues to make its way to all consumer screens over the open Internet. Therefore, content owners, broadcasters, and service providers need to expand and differentiate their OTT offerings, but at the same time maximize operational efficiency given that OTT monetization is still very uncertain," said Bob Lamb, managing director of OTTilus. "Key to their success will be an OTT solution that tightly integrates business operations around workflows, metadata, rights, ad campaigns, and analytics -- while supporting ubiquitous delivery of premium content to all devices and a great user experience. With Pilat Media's outstanding experience delivering business management solutions to the world's leading broadcasters, OTTilus is uniquely positioned to deliver on this promise."

OTTilus offers a broadcast-grade content factory, backend management software, and player applications that support all major streaming formats and end-user devices from smartphones to tablets to smart TVs. The result is a compelling and consistent viewer experience for live, catch-up, and VOD television for free and premium-protected content. The highly scalable system can support operations ranging from single-channel streaming services to complex multichannel, multiservice environments with large content and subscriber volumes. The OTTilus OVP is available either as a cloud service or an on-premise end-to-end or modular solution, and can be deployed quickly out of the box or tailored to meet specific client needs.

In addition, the OTTilus OVP can be augmented with a business management system (BMS) middleware layer to offer advanced integration with broadcast operations and multiplatform service management. This enables the operator to extend business management functions at a granular level to the OTT offering while maintaining centralized management of their operations.

For instance, the BMS middleware layer controls the planning and preparation of content offers across platform services, enabling playout through the OTT system based on complex real-life content rights windows for specific regions, platforms, devices, and service-delivery partners.

The OTTilus OVP also offers player-originated metrics on consumer usage and quality of experience, such as the number of consumers viewing a particular piece of content on each service, to provide input into promotional and advertising campaigns.

Live demonstrations of the OTTilus OVP can be seen at TV Connect in London March 19-21 in stand 114, and at the 2013 NAB Show in booth N6224. For more information about the OTTilus OVP, visit www.ottilus.com.

OTTilus provides end-to-end over-the-top (OTT) video solutions for broadcasters, platform operators, and new media ventures. The OTTilus Online Video Platform (OVP) seamlessly integrates with broadcast operations, enabling businesses to manage the delivery of online video services efficiently while maximizing revenue generation. As a Pilat Media company, OTTilus has a unique understanding of media business operations, leveraging 15 years of expertise in deploying Pilat Media's award-winning broadcast management solutions. The OTTilus OVP is a true business-class, end-to-end OTT solution designed to expand broadcasters' and TV operators' multi-platform product offerings while leveraging existing workflows and systems. As an on-premise installation or a cloud-based solution, OTTilus is quick and easy to deploy, transforming the economics of service delivery and making linear and on-demand content readily available on any screen. More information is available at www.ottilus.com.

Pilat Media Global plc (AIM: PGB) develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance; accelerate time to market; and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 60 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including CBS, Corus, Discovery, SABC, Chello DMC, the BBC World Service, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports, and FOXTEL. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. In addition, Pilat Media offers an end-to-end enterprise class OTT solution that seamlessly integrates with broadcast operations through the company's subsidiary, OTTilus. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.