Hackenbacker Takes TV Audiences Back To The Sound Of the London Blitz

Multi-Award winning facility Hackenbacker has completed the entire audio post production for Murder on the Home Front, a new two-part drama series produced by Carnival Films for ITV and directed by Geoffrey Sax.

Starring Patrick Kennedy (Boardwalk Empire, Parade’s End), Tamzin Merchant (Jane Eyre, The Tudors), James Fleet (Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Vicar of Dibley) and Emerald Fennell (Any Human Heart, Anna Karenina), Murder on the Home Front is set during the Blitz of 1940 and recounts details of crime in London during the Second World War.

The drama tells the story of Dr. Lennox Collins, a pathologist new to murder cases, who is paired with Molly Cooper, the very first female secretary to a pathologist. When they discover a serial killer at large under cover of the Blitz, Lennox has his work cut out convincing his unsympathetic boss to have faith in his methods and theories. The novel approach of preserving a crime scene, treating every bit of physical evidence as the key to a break-through and not just relying on intuition, may help Lennox and Molly convince DI Freddie Wilkins that they are about to hang the wrong man.

Loosely based on the memoirs of the late Molly Lefebure, who was secretary to the Home Office Pathologist and pioneer of modern forensics, Keith Simpson, Murder on the Home Front shines a compelling light on early forensic investigations.

All audio post production for Murder on the Home Front was carried out at Hackenbacker’s Soho-based facility, with founder Nigel Heath in charge of the mix. The project is the latest in a string of high profile television dramas that have come to Hackenbacker, including Any Human Heart and Downton Abbey.

Producer Christopher Hall says: “I worked with Nigel some years ago and was particularly keen that Murder on the Home Front should be handled by him and his team. I take particular care in the post production of any project that I am associated with and as far as I am concerned Hackenbacker, in a fiercely competitive market, are the Rolls Royce of sound facilities. There can be no better way to not only polish a film, but also to achieve the most elegant and creative storytelling sound-wise. Geoff Sax, our director, and I are thrilled with the end result. Murder on the Home Front has been given a much better chance of being re-commissioned as a series thanks to a terrific Hackenbacker mix.”

Nigel Heath adds: “"All of us at Hackenbacker were really excited to work on Murder on the Home Front. The scope for interesting sound design was immense. The task of making the sometimes 'explosive' action retain its excitement within a TV environment was a challenge, but it seems to work well. Geoffrey Sax, the director, was a complete joy to have with us in the studio and it was both a privilege and delight to work with Chris Hall once again...all in all it was a very happy experience."

Murder on the Home Front is set to premiere on ITV in the spring of 2013.

