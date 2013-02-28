A+E Networks(TM) UK Addresses Massive Content File Movement Challenge for Both IT and End Users With Signiant Media Shuttle

At the BVE Conference in London, Signiant, the market leader in intelligent file movement software for media and entertainment, announced that A+E Networks(TM) UK, a joint venture between A+E Networks(TM) and BSkyB, is using its Media Shuttle(TM) hybrid SaaS file transfer solution for easy, high-speed file transfers of massive content files to its broadcast partners across the globe. Combining the ease of a consumer-style file transfer tool with the control that IT needs, Media Shuttle allows A+E Networks UK's end users to move massive files easily and securely -- while assets remain secure, tracked and under the IT department's control.

A+E Networks UK, whose portfolio of channel brands include HISTORY(TM), MILITARY HISTORY(R), BIO(TM) and Crime & Investigation Network(R), centers its business around fast, efficient delivery of content to playout centers for rebroadcast. By late 2012, the company wished to move away from consumer-grade file transfer approaches that were unreliable or limited file sizes. In a pilot program using Media Shuttle, A+E Networks UK achieved such startling performance -- 300 Mbps delivery speeds direct to the desktop when serving large groups of simultaneous users -- that it quickly finalized the decision to deploy Media Shuttle.

A+E Networks UK now maintains several Media Shuttle Workgroup portals allowing its entire product line of content to be transferred from A+E in New York to London quickly -- for instance, transferring 70GB files between partners in just over an hour -- from a branded, easy to use Web portal. Meanwhile IT retains the power to determine where content is stored -- on private networks or in the cloud -- and how network resources should be allocated for maximum enterprise-wide efficiency.

"As a long time user of Signiant solutions, we know their depth of expertise in network optimization and file acceleration, and it clearly demonstrated in Media Shuttle," said Tony Gill, Director of Operations, A+E Networks UK. "Media Shuttle was easy to set up without IT intervention, even easier to use, and lets us leverage both the public and private cloud. With Media Shuttle we have gained a highly scalable system that's reliable and effortless both internally and for our partners."

A+E Networks UK joins a fast growing number of organizations worldwide that are adopting Media Shuttle to fill the gaps of online file sharing and FTP solutions. Media Shuttle, the newest addition to Signiant's portfolio of accelerated file transfer solutions, provides an effective alternative to these technologies -- but without associated file size constraints or security risks. Media Shuttle's hybrid SaaS architecture lets users access fast file transfer capabilities through a simple interface delivered from the cloud while maintaining the file cache within the secure control of their own network. A flexible subscription-based pricing model makes Media Shuttle the ideal solution for project-based initiatives or enterprises looking to scale on demand.

"A+E Networks UK's experience with Media Shuttle shows that it's indeed possible for end users and IT to achieve harmony even with demanding applications like extreme file transfers," said Dave Nortier, Managing Director, Signiant EMEA. "In fact that's our goal."

Signiant is showcasing Media Shuttle at BVE along with its UK-based resellers Altered Images, stand #C22, and Boxer Systems, stand #B32.