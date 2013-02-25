Jünger Audio Introduces the V*AP Voice Processor at NAB 2013

Dynamics specialist Jünger Audio will use the NAB 2013 platform (Booth C2333) to give US broadcasters their first view of V*AP, a brand new two channel voice processor that is specifically designed to make life easier for engineers working in radio stations and TV production voice-over studios.

V*AP, the latest addition to Jünger Audio’s award-winning *AP family of products, draws on the company’s extensive experience with previous Voice Processing devices such as its v-series, but adds new tools and algorithms to create a new, easier and more efficient approach to voice processing with no compromise in sound quality.

V*AP’s main task is to offer perfect control of microphone recordings but Jünger Audio has also included processing such as HP/LP filtering, dynamic section, full parametric EQ and de-essing. All of the V*AP functions can be easily performed, making it hassle free for any journalist or reporter to use. Jünger Audio has also provided a dedicated voice leveler combined with a voice over circuit to help integrate voice programs into loudness-based broadcasting on the fly. Using the optional SDI I/O card automated voice over for embedded audio becomes an attractive feature of the V*AP.

Available as either an insert into a mixing desk or as a stand-alone unit, V*AP offers interfaces that allow integration in existing environments via an AES insert. The unit can also be used with an optional analogue board that adds two high quality mic-preamps.

Another key feature of V*AP is the inclusion of Spectral Signature™, Jünger Audio’s automatic spectral sound management algorithm that dynamically boosts and attenuates frequency bands to preserve natural balance while achieving station sound. With Spectral Signature™, users can automatically analyze the ideal recording of their voice (direct or over telephone lines) and easily create pre-defined sound fingerprints that become the reference the algorithm matches to on all subsequent live recordings.

At NAB 2013, Jünger Audio will also show its ground-breaking M*AP audio loudness processor, which combines an audio monitor controller and a loudness measurement device in one unit, thus providing comprehensive quality control and loudness monitoring for anyone working in a production or broadcast environment.

Designed for quality checking surround (5.1) and/or stereo programs, M*AP can be used for live monitoring and also to ensure compliance with today’s standards and regulations (ITU 1770/1/2/3, ATSC A85 or EBU R128).

The unit comes with alarm signals that alert the operator when pre-set loudness thresholds are exceeded, and these signals can be delivered by simple GPOs and/or SNMP traps, which carry actual loudness values. Loudness measurements can be performed over a long run or over a fraction of a program, or both. These measurements can be triggered by automation systems via GPIs or via the network - or even manually by buttons of the X*AP remote panel.

Alongside loudness measurements, M*AP also offers functionality for acoustical QA. It has eight speaker outputs that allow for A/B checking of stereo compatibility of a surround downmix through alternative speakers, as well as via L/R front speakers.

Peter Pörs, Managing Director of Jünger Audio, says: “By incorporating 3G, HD and SD auto detection, M*AP gives users the option of dealing with all 16 channels of SDI embedded audio at the same time. This means that you can listen to one program while permanently logging the loudness of two (5.1 +2 mode) or four (4x2 mode) programs. It is also possible to send further embedded programs to M*AP’s AES outputs to feed a third party instrument for analyzing and/or display.”

For no extra cost, the M*AP’s SDI board acts as an embedder as well and comes with video delay to compensate for any kind of audio delay. This feature is ideal for those looking to maintain lip sync in QA suites or control rooms. M*AP also features a built-in Dolby® Metadata generator and an optional Dolby® decoder that allows users to decode Dolby-E, Dolby-D (AC-3) and Dolby Digital plus (E-AC-3).

Jünger Audio will complete its NAB line-up with the Award-winning T*AP TV Audio Processor and Loudness Logger, a powerful tool that offers customers of all Jünger Audio levelling processors an easy way to monitor the development of the loudness over time. Using this new software, broadcasters can monitor in real time or by analyzing previously stored loudness log files. This innovation is critical as all broadcasters now need to show precisely how their audio levels are performing in order to comply with new legislation on Loudness.

