Anton/Bauer Demonstrates New Portable Solutions for Broadcasters at SET 2012

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, August 15, 2012—Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will bring its latest portable power, lighting, and transmission products to attendees of the SET Congress and 21st edition of the Broadcast & Cable Show - International Technology Fair (Booth B11A). Among its advanced solutions will be the company’s new AB-HDRF transmitter system, DIONIC® HCX battery, ULHM-LED on-camera lighting system and new Gold Mount® Solutions for the Canon C300/C500 digital cinema cameras and Litepanels LED lighting.

“Just one year after opening our local divisional office in Brazil, we look forward to attending SET and unveiling the latest portable solutions for our local customers,” says Shin Minowa, vice president of marketing and business development, Anton/Bauer. “Whether professionals are looking for batteries or accessories to help streamline their current systems, this year we look forward to introducing solutions that will extend our customers’ investments while offering the reliable communications they’ve come to expect from Anton/Bauer.”

The AB-HDRF systemisa compact 5.8 GHz COFDM RF system capable of transmitting a robust HD signal over great distances all while being powered by Anton/Bauer batteries. Anton/Bauer collaborated with Vitec Group sister company Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) to develop an RF system that could mount directly onto the camera, using a camera’s existing Anton/Bauer Gold Mount solution. The AB-HDTX sends its signal directly to the AB-HDRX dual-diversity receiver or the DirectVu handheld confidence monitor/receiver. It has an RF output of 100 mW and is capable of accepting a wide range of HD/SD video formats, along with embedded audio from the camera’s HD SDI output. The use of MPEG-4 compression allows the signal to travel a half-mile in line-of-site applications. The system offers users the flexibility to choose from 12 different channels in which to transmit, ensuring the least amount of interference. The unit’s size makes it ideal for reality-based, ENG/EFP and live event coverage.

Featuring a 124Wh battery capacity and a brand new motion-detection sensor that protects against capacity loss in storage, the DIONIC HCX is Anton/Bauer’s latest addition to its successful DIONIC series high-current battery line. The DIONIC HCX’s most exciting feature is its unique, built-in motion-detection sensor. After a two-day period without a load, the DIONIC HCX automatically goes into “deep sleep,” significantly reducing self-discharge and allowing extended storage with nearly zero capacity loss. To “awaken” the battery for normal use, customers need only move it, thus activating the motion-detection feature and “waking up” the battery as a result. This new motion-detection feature significantly increases the overall life of the battery by mitigating lithium-ion battery self-discharge when the battery is not in use. To provide precise run-time data, an enhanced LCD RealTime® fuel gauge has been incorporated to display up to nine hours of run-time (under low power load conditions) using a seven-segment display enclosed by four circular arcs that indicate 15-minute time intervals.

ULHM-LED is a low-power-consumption LED, designed to offer flexibility and help achieve the perfect light for any shot quickly and seamlessly. It fits any UL2 base, providing heat- and flicker-free soft 5600k light. Ideal for many applications, it consumes very little battery power. A 3200k filter is included with each light, allowing for quick changes to match color temperatures properly. A dimmer allows for an adjustment of 0–100% with minimal color temperature change. Size: 4.5 x 5.64 x 1.62 in. (11.43 cm x 14.33 cm x 4.11 cm) Weight: .40 lbs (.18 kg). The ULHM-LED requires a UL2 base, which is sold separately or standard with the purchase of the UL2 LED package.

The QRC-CA940 Gold Mountsolution was designed to help streamline battery management for Canon EOS C300 and C500 digital cinema camera users, providing 7.2V of power to the camera via a DC connector and 14.4V on three PowerTap® connectors. Anton/Bauer has designed the QRC-CA940 to be compatible with the company’s mounting bracket for 15mm or 19mm rod systems, the MATRIX Cheese Plate. It can also be adapted to third-party support systems (15mm or 19mm clamp kits sold separately).

QR-Hilio is a 24V dual Gold Mount that mounts directly to the back of the Litepanels Hilio, making the system portable. It offers users the ability to hot swap, so if one battery is almost drained, the user can replace it without turning off the light or stopping the shoot. When used with the DIONIC HC, the recommended run time is approximately one hour and 30 minutes and two hours when used with the DIONIC HCX.

QR-LG offers two PowerTap outputs to help power additional on-camera accessories. It incorporates Manfrotto’s Mini Clamp, which allows the Gold Mount to be mounted on a variety of light stands on bars, making any lighting system truly portable.

