Haivision Continues Record Growth Momentum

MONTREAL and CHICAGO -- Feb. 20, 2013 -- Haivision, a global leader in enterprise IP video streaming solutions, continues its strong growth momentum to $50 million in annual revenue, with a 390 percent revenue increase in its new cloud-based media delivery services. The company has been continuously profitable since 2008 and its high revenue growth has been achieved through a 45.5-percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past five years.

"Our consistent growth has been fueled by organic profitability and will continue to be driven by successfully combining on-premise, end-to-end IP video workflow solutions with cloud-based systems," said Mirko Wicha, president and CEO of Haivision. "We have seen a dramatic surge in our Internet media business in the last six months, with our streaming solutions being utilized for large-scale, global events such as the 2012 London Games."

In addition to new Internet media delivery services, Haivision has recently launched the Makito(TM) X series, its next-generation, high-definition H.264 encoding platform. With dual-channel HD encoding, the Makito X2 delivers twice the quality at half the bandwidth of competing encoders. The new Makito X platform, along with new technology announcements in the coming year, is expected to significantly contribute to the company's continued growth.

With more than 200 employees worldwide, Haivision also announced multiple regional office expansions to support its continued growth. The Montreal-based headquarters has doubled its office space and includes a new training facility. Haivision has also added new offices in Germany, Austin, and Atlanta, which includes a state-of-the-art demonstration facility.

Additional 2012 Company Highlights:

-- Haivision was once again named one of Deloitte's 2012 Fast 500 and Fast 50 growing technology companies (press release).

-- Haivision earned International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2008 and ISO 13485:2003 certification to reinforce its commitment to its customer requirements, including the specific needs of the government and medical industries.

-- Haivision launched the revolutionary, next-generation Makito X2, an H.264 encoding platform that delivers twice the quality at half the bandwidth of competing encoders with a latency of under 55 milliseconds.

-- Haivision partnered with iStreamPlanet to power the live HD video streaming of the 2012 London Games to a global online audience.

-- Haivision's cloud-based transcoding and streaming software as a service (SaaS) were used in high-profile, live events such as The Masters, Louis Vuitton, Tesla Motors, and the MTV Movie Awards.

-- InStream(TM) Mobile debuted as a free low-latency HD media player for iOS and Android(TM) devices to make media available to a broader audience.

Haivision provides organizations with end-to-end solutions for HD video streaming, recording, management, and video delivery on-premise, over the Internet, and in the cloud. With more than 15,000 video solution systems installed worldwide and delivery of media to more than 5 million players daily, Haivision products are sold through more than 300 market-focused resellers, integrators, and OEMs worldwide.

More information about Haivision is available at www.haivision.com.

About Haivision

Haivision delivers advanced technology for streaming, recording, managing, and distributing secure IP video and interactive media within the enterprise, education, medical/healthcare, and federal/military markets. Haivision is a private company based in Montreal and Chicago, with technical excellence centers in Beaverton, Ore.; Austin, Texas; and Hamburg, Germany. With a global sales and support organization, Haivision distributes its products through value-added resellers, system integrators, distributors, and OEMs worldwide. More information is available at www.haivision.com.

