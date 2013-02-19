NUGEN Audio Announces Stand-Alone LM-Correct Loudness Tool

LEEDS, U.K. -- Feb. 19, 2013 -- NUGEN Audio, creator of intuitive tools for audio professionals, has released a new stand-alone version of its LM-Correct loudness analysis and correction tool, which was originally only available as an AudioSuite plug-in. For the first time, LM-Correct is available as a file-based program, taking its speed and simplicity beyond the Avid(R) digital audio workstation (DAW) environment.

LM-Correct provides EBU R128|ATSC A/85 (CALM Act)-compliant loudness correction with unmatched simplicity, giving users a rapid two-click solution for loudness normalization and conformance.

"We created a version of LM-Correct with greatly enhanced compatibility to accommodate our customers who use editing software other than Avid's," said Jon Schorah, creative director of NUGEN Audio. "Now any editor can use LM-Correct to correct loudness no matter which DAW they use."

Part of NUGEN Audio's range of innovative and easy-to-use loudness correction tools, LM-Correct is a faster-than-real-time tool that calculates and corrects for Integrated Program Loudness and short-term maximum loudness. Uniquely, LM-Correct includes an internal true-peak limiter which transparently takes care of any intersample peaks.

LM-Correct's settings include presets for current loudness standards, short-term loudness, overall integrated program loudness measurement and correction, maximum true-peak level targeting, and "EBU Mode." The software also supports mono through 5.1 audio.

LM-Correct is available immediately for OS X(R) and Windows(R) operating systems. More information about LM-Correct and other NUGEN Audio products is available at www.nugenaudio.com.

