Boxx TV's Meridian is Behind the Scenes on Oscar(r)-Nominated Films

(LOS ANGELES, CA) Three of this year's Academy Award(r)-nominated films chose http://boxx.tv/http://boxx.tv/'s Meridian Wireless Microwave Broadcast System for reliable, 4:2:2 uncompressed video with zero delay. The Meridian was the system of choice for Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained, Sam Mendes' Skyfall and Kathryn Bigelow's Zero Dark Thirty, capping a busy year for the company headquartered in the UK, along with its reseller Boxx Communications in Los Angeles.

"We are extremely proud that our technology contributed to the amazing stories told in these Oscar(r)-nominated films," says Scott Walker, co-founder of Boxx TV. "We understand that everything is important during production. Image quality, reliability, and zero delay are all crucial. The Meridian provides high-image quality consistently, and is highly reliable whether you are shooting in high-desert heat on the hunt for Bin Laden, moving through a free-wheeling Tarantino project, or following the action of a legend like Bond. Working with the production teams of these incredibly accomplished films was an honor and a great experience."

For those situations that demand high-quality, zero-delay HD and SD live transmission, the Meridian is an affordable alternative to traditional COFDM systems with unprecedented success. The Meridian system uses license-exempt channels.

Django Unchained's five Oscar(r) nods include Best Picture and Best Cinematography, for last year's Oscar(r) winner, Robert Richardson, ASC. There were two Boxx Meridian systems and handheld receivers used during the production of the multi-nominated Tarantino project.

Skyfall grabbed a total of five nominations, including one for Best Cinematography for Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC. The production used five zero-delay Meridian systems, simultaneously, in conjunction with ALEXA cameras supplied by ARRI Media UK.

Also earning five Oscar(r) nominations, Zero Dark Thirty used three systems and handheld receivers. The film's Oscar(r) nods include one for Best Picture.

Their customers' nominations come on the heels of one of the company's busiest years on record. "It is great to be associated with Oscar(r)-nominated projects and we're thrilled," adds Mark Walker, owner of Boxx Communications. "That said, we worked on many great projects last year, from feature films, to live coverage of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, to episodic television shows such as Revenge and Modern Family; and on breaking news stories on stations such KABC, KNBC and KTLA. We are dedicated to making sure that our clients have great images, no delay, and an incomparable ease of use every time."

For more information, visit www.boxx.tv or www.boxxusa.com

About Boxx TV

Boxx TV provides revolutionary microwave broadcast equipment designed around ease of use by technical and industry professionals. This ground-breaking technology has been especially designed for the needs of live-to-air broadcasts, ENG operations and is also ideal for Steadicam, portable field monitoring or video-assist applications. We pride ourselves on being at the forefront of innovations and introducing new technologies into the industry. In 2005 Boxx TV won an Emmy for Engineering Excellence. More information at www.boxx.tv

About Boxx Communications

Boxx Communications is the Los Angeles-based reseller for Boxx TV products, an Emmy(r) Award-winning manufacturer. Boxx Communications provides the broadcast industry with a wide range of innovative digital microwave systems for live broadcasts, as well as Steadicam, portable field, video assist and ENG applications. Boxx is revolutionizing the industry with reliable, cost-effective, and groundbreaking technology. Continually innovating, constantly advancing, Boxx Communications offers impeccable solutions. For more information about Boxx Communications, visit www.boxxusa.com or call 310.287.1285.

